GOFFSTOWN — U.S. Sen. Cory Booker hopes to defeat President Donald Trump in November, but he says that defeating Trump is a “floor and not a ceiling” in the efforts to return civility to American political discourse.
Booker (D-N.J.) spent much of his time on Thursday inside the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College discussing his ability to reach out to people of opposing viewpoints ranging from his time as a political activist in Newark, N.J., to crafting legislation in the Senate.
He also urged fellow Democrats to embrace compassion, citing the need to stand for more than just defeating Trump.
“I understand that sense of urgency, but the question is how we win,” said Booker on defeating Trump. “I know how to bring fights, but you don’t win fights by being like the person you want to beat. We need someone who can inspire this nation to come together.”
Booker voiced his frustration with anyone launching character attacks on his fellow Democratic presidential candidates, particularly former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, who suspended his presidential campaign earlier in the day.
For Booker, the end of Castro’s campaign was another symbol of a system that has limited the voices of minority candidates and continues to keep him off the stage at the Democratic National Committee’s monthly presidential debates.
“(Castro) ran a campaign that challenged the conscience of this country and brought issues to bear that were urgently needed,” he said. “So, I’m frustrated that we’ve seen another candidate drop out before the people even vote because he doesn’t have the money that some of the billionaires do. Yet, he was one of the few diverse voices we had left in the campaign.”
Alongside his calls for greater diversity and tolerance in politics, Booker said ideological purity should not stand in the way of passing health-care reform legislation and also urged action on addressing student debt and school shootings.
Michele Petersen of New Boston is still undecided, having heard Joe Biden, Andrew Yang and Pete Buttigieg in person before seeing Booker on Thursday.
Petersen says she will support whoever the Democratic nominee is in November, but she is still unsure who she will vote for in the New Hampshire presidential primary. However, she left with a positive impression of Booker.
“They’re all different in their approaches, he’s certainly a passionate guy. His passion comes through and I appreciate that,” she said. “I think they all have a lot of sincerity, but he especially does.”
The event was second edition in the Politics Unplugged 2020 series, hosted by Stay Work Play NH, kicking off Booker’s 12th trip to the Granite State.
