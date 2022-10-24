Booker says N.H. GOP nominees too extreme to win here
U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, campaigned Monday with U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan along with Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, all D-N.H. Booker, shown here signing up to run for President in 2020, dropped out of that race before the first-in-the-nation primary, citing the inability to compete financially for the nomination.

CONCORD — New Hampshire’s all-Democratic congressional delegation will win Nov. 8 because they have records of accomplishment and their opponents are too extreme to get elected in a swing state, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, said during an interview Monday.

Booker toured businesses in Londonderry and Derry with U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and Rep. Chris Pappas, and traveled to the New Hampshire Democratic Party's Nashua field office to campaign with Rep. Annie Kuster, all D-N.H.