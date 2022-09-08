2nd CD candidates debate over resumes

From left are Bob Burns, George Hansel, and Lily Tang Williams, the three major candidates seeking the 2nd Congressional District Republican nomination.

MANCHESTER — Keene Mayor George Hansel and former Hillsborough County Treasurer Bob Burns of Pembroke accused each other of lying during their only televised debate on WMUR Wednesday night.

Hansel said Burns just “makes things up” in alleging Hansel is a “woke” fake conservative who supported the concept of a sanctuary city for his hometown and wanted to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day.