Kuster, Burns trade fire during spirited debate
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., appeared with Republican nominee Bob Burns of Pembroke for only the second time during a debate at New Hampshire Public Radio Friday

CONCORD — U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster and 2nd Congressional District Republican nominee Bob Burns of Pembroke traded shots over fighting inflation and drug addiction, aid to Ukraine and abortion during a lively debate Friday.

The two had only met once before at a Nashua business event and spent much of this hour-long exchange talking over one another in the studios of New Hampshire Public Radio.

Burns charges Kuster a captive of Big Pharma
Second Congressional District nominee Bob Burns of Pembroke said U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., voted to greatly expand the use of suboxone to treat drug addicts because drug companies are helping to bankroll her campaign.
Kuster says Burns extreme on abortion
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., said Republican nominee Bob Burns has tried to minimize how far he would go to restrict legal abortions nationwide.