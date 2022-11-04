Inflation, abortion, energy dominate 2nd CD debate
Buy Now

Republican nominee Bob Burns of Pembroke and U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., tangled over inflation, abortion and energy during their only televised debate Friday night.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

MANCHESTER — Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H. and Republican nominee Bob Burns of Pembroke sharply disagreed over how to fight inflation, restrict legal abortions and support renewable energy during their only televised debate Friday night.

But they each admitted that addictions to opioids hit their own families hard.

Kuster, Burns tangle in their only televised debate
Buy Now

U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., and Republican nominee Bob Burns of Pembroke, left, chat after the two debated on WMUR-TV Friday night.