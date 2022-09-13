Bob Burns

Bob Burns keeps track as the numbers come in Tuesday September 13, 2022 at Margaritas in Nashua in the New Hampshire New Hampshire GOP Senate primaries. Photo by Nicole Goodhue Boyd

Robert Burns of Pembroke will challenge Rep. Annie Kuster, the Hopkinton Democrat seeking her sixth term in Congress, after a close Republican primary race.

Keene mayor George Hansel conceded the race just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

