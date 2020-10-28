Business, labor and ideological groups have poured lots of late-race money into New Hampshire political campaigns heading into Tuesday’s election.
Candidates and political committees had to turn in campaign finance reports with the Secretary of State’s Office by Wednesday night, the last report before the Nov. 3 general election.
The filings, which reveal how contributors and political action committees are spending their money, confirm both sides have plenty of resources.
For example, in these final few weeks a pro-business group known as the Granite Political Action Committee is spending more than $200,000 on online advertising, phone calls and radio ads in support of Gov. Chris Sununu and specific Republican candidates for Executive Council and the state Senate.
Latest donors to the Granite PAC include Manchester developer Dick Anagnost ($5,000), Gemini Electric Inc. of Auburn ($15,000), Seacoast car dealer Paul Holloway ($5,000) and former Senate President Tom Eaton’s political committee ($5,000).
The $50,000 radio buy is for ads for Sununu and Republican council candidates Dave Wheeler of Milford, Joe Kenney of Wakefield and Janet Stevens of Rye, as well as Senate candidate Erin Hennessey of Littleton.
Another $100,000 in online ads went to support those four, along with Senate candidate Bill Gannon of Sandown. The $52,000 for phone calls was for Sununu, four GOP council hopefuls and nine Republican Senate hopefuls.
Spending left and right
Meanwhile, the NEA Advocacy Fund of Washington is spending more than $225,000 during the final weeks, much of that to help Democratic candidates seeking Senate seats.
The PAC arm of the National Education Association teachers union is spending $32,500 each on online ads for Senate Democratic hopeful Susan Ford of Easton and state Sens. Jeanne Dietsch, D-Peterborough; Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline; and John Morgan, D-Brentwood.
The group also paid for more than $75,000 in postcard mailings on behalf of Ford in Senate District 1 and six incumbent Senate Democrats.
Over these final weeks, the fiscally conservative Americans for Prosperity’s PAC is laying out more than $200,000, much of it in mailings and digital advertising supporting Sununu. The group also did mailings for conservative candidates for seats on the Executive Council and in the Legislature.
Planned Parenthood Voters of New York has spent more than $265,000 supporting those who favor abortion rights and opposing those who don’t.
That included a $16,809 mailing for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dan Feltes of Concord.
They spent another $155,000 in online ads and $30,000 in mailings to help reelect Executive Councilors Debora Pignatelli, D-Nashua, and Michael Cryans, D-Hanover.
Sununu ahead on money
Although Feltes trails Sununu in the polls, he appears at least competitive in fundraising with the two-term incumbent.
All told, Feltes has raised nearly $1.5 million. Sununu has taken in $1.8 million.
Feltes’ problem is that while he has $60,202 in the bank a week before the election, Sununu’s campaign has more than six times that much, at $412,262.
Since the middle of October, Sununu’s campaign has spent nearly $250,000 on radio and TV ads. Feltes spent just under $100,000.
Sununu’s donors included the family of former Senate President Arthur Klemm of Windham, $4,500; Portsmouth lawyer John Lyons, $2,000; Rye restaurant owner Chuck Rolocek, $2,000; Caremark Rx, $2,000; AT&T, $4,000; Eli Lily & Co., $2,000; and the Deloitte PAC, $2,000.
Those giving to Feltes included ex-State Rep. David Borden, $1,500; the Everytown for Gun Safety PAC, $1,000; Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer, $1,250; Robert Segal of Concord, $1,750; and Rep. Howard Moffett, D-Canterbury, $1,200.