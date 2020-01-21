MANCHESTER — Maura Sullivan, the Portsmouth Democrat who was the runner-up in the crowded 2018 Democratic primary in the 1st Congressional District, is backing the presidential campaign of Pete Buttigieg.
The campaign will announce Tuesday that Sullivan, a Marine veteran, has agreed to serve as one of Buttigieg’s four campaign co-chairs as this tight primary battle heads into its final three weeks.
“At a time when the president continues to try to divide us, Pete will once again call us to the values that have made America not just a world power, but a world leader. As an Iraq veteran and military family member, I know what it means to put your life in the hands of a commander-in-chief,” Sullivan said in a statement.
In 2018, Sullivan finished second in the Democratic primary to eventual U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas.
Although Sullivan moved to the state less than a year before the campaign, she outspent Pappas and the other nine Democrats in that race.
Sullivan served as an assistant secretary of veteran affairs and an assistant to the secretary of defense in the Obama administration.
Pappas has not come out in support of any Democratic presidential candidate. He has been focused on seeking a second term representing a district that has changed hands several times over the past 14 years.
Last week, U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-NH, announced that she too was with Buttigieg, the former South Bend, Ind. mayor and a Navy Reserve veteran of the conflict in Afghanistan.
The other three campaign chairs are women’s health and rights advocate and former planned parenthood policy director Jennifer Frizzell, former Lebanon mayor and current City Councilor Suzanne Prentiss, and Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera.