MANCHESTER — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said he took a nap at some point between the Iowa caucuses and returning to a full crowd at the Rex Theatre in the Queen City Tuesday morning.
The former South Bend, Ind. mayor, entered the room with several hundred to the song “High Hopes” by Panic! At The Disco.
“Thanks to everybody who came into this room knowing just how much is at stake in the decision that is going to be made in New Hampshire here in a week,” Buttigieg said.
While making little reference to the Iowa caucus, he said his campaign was “vindicated” by the early results.
“We had the chance to quiet those questions about whether we belonged in this effort in the first place … now so much will depend on what the famously independently thinking state of New Hampshire decides one week from today,” Buttigieg said.
Most of Buttigieg’s speech focused on drumming up support to defeat President Donald Trump in November.
“We’re encountering a lot of what I like to call ‘future-former Republicans’, who are more than welcome in this coalition,” Buttigieg said. “You don’t have to be a diehard Democrat to look at what is going on the floor of the Senate and ask if there is any accountability for a president who thinks he is above the law.”
He said it’s “no time for my way or the highway politics” while touching on topics such as corporate taxes, climate change, prescription drug costs, gun control, race, public education and women’s reproductive rights, among other topics.
Julie Swant of Manchester said she is “100% behind Pete” and will be knocking on doors in the coming days for his campaign.
“I’ve been behind him for months, but it has been this past week as I’ve really been listening to what the other candidates are saying they keep dropping lower, lower and lower in my estimation,” she said. “And he has risen higher and higher. I just love what he says on his website and I agree with him 99% of the time.”