Buttigieg says 'absolutely' he can win NH

CONCORD -- Former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg said he can "absolutely" win the first-in-the-nation primary, while admitting it will be more difficult than his breakthrough showing at the Iowa caucus.
"I recognize I am competing with not one but two New England senators from states touching New Hampshire," Buttigieg said referring to primary rivals Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
"We recognize this is a competitive challenge but I think that the independent nature that is so important here in New Hampshire also allows us to prove once again that this is a campaign that can bring in many different kinds of people across the spectrum and form the coalition that can defeat Donald Trump.”
Buttigieg, 38, said the magnitude of his stunning result in Iowa hit him during a town hall forum at Laconia Middle School Tuesday night.
The candidate choked up as he said the Iowa outcome "validates for a kid somewhere in a community wondering if he belongs, or she belongs, or they belong, in their own family that if you believe in yourself and your country, there's a lot backing up that belief."
He's the first openly gay person to win a presidential contest in American history.
"First of all we were on not a lot of sleep," Buttigieg said and chuckled during an interview with the Union Leader at his Concord campaign office.
"It is one thing to be in the moment with all the confusion and reporting, the delay knowing that our numbers had very encouraging results but we didn’t have it verified by the outside. To get the word as I was preparing to go on the stage in Laconia that this really was going to happen, it was just an amazing moment."
Looking back Buttigieg said his achievement defines the American dream.
"This whole year of campaigning, getting known as someone who was completely obscure to most people, who doesn’t have a personal fortune, who didn’t have a lot of campaign money starting out, we saw this movement come together and most importantly of all to me, drawing from all different communities, rural, suburban, urban, broad appeal," Buttigieg said. "Now broad appeal isn’t simply what it takes to defeat Donald Trump; it is what is going to take for us to bring the country together to make the change that needs to happen."
Buttigieg claimed he's got what every presidential candidate must achieve to prevail.
“This creates an amazing wind at our sails and what this shows is we have what it takes to win,” Buttigieg said.
“We are the momentum candidate ... This is about turning the page, leaving the politics of the past."
Meanwhile, a Suffolk University tracking poll of likely Democratic primary voters appears to reinforce his argument.
The survey done through Tuesday afternoon for The Boston Globe and WBZ-TV had Buttigieg (15.2 percent) passing former Vice President Joe Biden (15 percent) for second behind 2016 NH primary winner Sanders (24 percent).
Warren was in fourth (10.2 percent), while the second tier was led by Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (6.2 percent), followed by Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (5.2 percent), California billionaire Tom Steyer (5 percent) and New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang (3.2 percent).
Colorado Sen. Mike Bennet and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick each had less than 1 percent in the poll, which had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percent.
In one day, Buttigieg's standing in the poll had jumped more than 4 percent while both Biden and Warren each lost more than 2.5 percent.
But during a town hall forum at the Derry Opera House, Sanders said he's the candidate to beat and that Iowa delivered a big boost to his bid for the nomination.
"They are still counting votes in Iowa. I assume one of these years that count will be completed," Sanders joked, adding that so far he's gotten more total votes from caucus-goers than Buttigieg.
As the front-runner for much of the campaign, Sanders urged his Granite State followers not to let up.
"I am here today to ask not only for your support but to urge you to help us have a very large voter turnout," Sanders said.
“If we win here in New Hampshire, and I think we have a good shot at it, it will have a profound impact on future primaries and caucuses.”
At the 1899 Ballroom & Function Hall in Somersworth on Wednesday, Biden fessed up he had clearly fallen short in Iowa -- fourth in delegates and raw votes.
“I’m not going to sugarcoat it -- We took a gut punch in Iowa. The whole process took a gut punch,” Biden said.
The three-time presidential candidate stressed New Hampshire could reignite his candidacy.
"I'm going to fight for this nomination," Biden said. "I'm not going anywhere. And I'm counting on New Hampshire."
Warren calls for unity
After her own town hall forum at Nashua Community College, Warren urged rivals not to turn on one another.
"We beat Donald Trump not by fighting as Democrats; we beat Donald Trump by uniting together," Warren said.
Campaigning was interrupted for Sanders and Warren who had to jet back to Washington, DC to vote in President Trump's impeachment trial; both voted to convict.
The Senate acquitted him, with one GOP senator, 2012 presidential nominee Mitt Romney, backing up conviction on one impeachment article.
Warren hopped back on a plane to make it back for a CNN Town Hall Wednesday night on the campus of Saint Anselm College that included Biden, Yang and Steyer.
Buttigieg, Sanders, Klobuchar and Patrick take part on their own town hall on CNN Thursday night.
The entire group except for Patrick will engage Friday night for the final, pre-primary debate at St. Anselm College broadcast on ABC-TV.
Yang, Steyer, Republican presidential hopeful Bill Weld, Buttigieg and Klobuchar took turns speaking Wednesday at the Youth Clean and Energy and Climate Change Town Hall at the Bank of America Stage in Concord.
Buttigieg defends early states role
As the Boston Globe and others called upon Democratic leaders to strip Iowa and New Hampshire of their places at the head of the nomination calendar, Buttigieg said both played an important role.
"I have seen the power of presidential candidates having to compete in these small states in that it takes the process off the airwaves. Part of the way the presidential election can’t be bought is that in these small states you have to stand there in someone’s backyard or café and make your case, look them in the eye, convince them of your policies," Buttigieg said.
"There is a great deal of value in that and that’s why the role of the early states, Iowa and New Hampshire but also Nevada and South Carolina, are so important.”
Buttigieg pushed back on the criticism that he doesn't have support among minority voters, who will play a much greater role in the contests after next Tuesday.
"As we look ahead to the South, one of the biggest considerations especially for people of color is how can you defeat Donald Trump. My policies on racial justice have been well reviewed but more than anything, folks want to know you can win. Nobody is suffering more under this President than people of color, nobody is feeling the pain of division more, so it’s very understandable they want you to show you can win," Buttigieg said.
"Our chance to do that, proving that, largely comes down to New Hampshire."