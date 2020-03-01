DETROIT -- Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg is suspending his campaign for president, a campaign aide said Sunday, following Buttigieg's fourth-place finish in the South Carolina Democratic primary easily won by fellow moderate Joe Biden.
Buttigieg's withdrawal could help Biden, a one-time national Democratic front-runner whose much-needed victory in South Carolina on Saturday gave him momentum heading into the 14-state Super Tuesday nominating contests this week.
“Pete is heading back to South Bend and will give a speech tonight suspending his campaign,” the campaign aide told Reuters on Sunday.
Buttigieg, a 38-year-old Afghanistan war veteran who would have been the first openly gay U.S. president, had sought to unite Democrats, independents and moderate Republican voters, arguing that his status as a Washington outsider could rebuild the majority needed to defeat Republican President Donald Trump in November's election.
He entered the race as a relative unknown on the national stage, with two terms as mayor of a small Midwestern city as the chief item on his political resume. But his campaign invested heavily in rural and Trump-leaning counties in Iowa in the hope that a win in its first Democratic nominating contest would give him a boost in states to come.
He did just that, pulling out a narrow victory in Iowa over Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and surprising many in the Democratic establishment with a close second-place finish in New Hampshire.
But Buttigieg's tenure as mayor, which ended on Jan. 1, came under persistent scrutiny for a lack of diversity on the city's police force and a fatal shooting of a black resident by a police officer.
He struggled to maintain momentum as the pace of the contests accelerated through demographically diverse Nevada and South Carolina, and he lacked the national profile and longstanding relationships with the black community that helped Biden win South Carolina.