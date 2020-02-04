DES MOINES, Iowa — Pete Buttigieg took a narrow lead in the first batch of long-delayed results on Tuesday from the chaotic Iowa Democratic Party caucuses, and former Vice President Joe Biden trailed in fourth place, with nearly two-thirds of precincts reporting.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was a close second and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren placed third in the first results, released nearly 21 hours after Iowans poured into more than 1,600 public locations to begin the process of picking a challenger to President Donald Trump.
In Tuesday’s first results of state delegate equivalents, the data traditionally reported to determine the winner, Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, had 26.9 percent, Sanders 25.1 percent, Warren 18.3 percent and Biden 15.6 percent. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar was fifth at 12.6 percent.
Buttigieg, 38, would be the first openly gay U.S. president if elected. A military veteran, he served in Afghanistan and spent two terms as mayor of South Bend, a city of 102,000 people.
Speaking to supporters in New Hampshire after the early results were announced, Buttigieg said he had begun the race a year ago with four staff members, no name recognition and no money, but with “a big idea.”
“A campaign that some said should have no business even making this attempt, has taken its place at the front of this race to replace the current president with a better vision for the future,” Buttigieg said in Laconia.
Sanders, 78, was ahead in the popular vote, which is not used to determine the delegates who will cast ballots at the Democratic National Convention in July.
Officials blamed inconsistencies related to a new mobile app used for vote counting for the unusual delay in Iowa. The uncertainty prompted some Democratic candidates’ campaigns to question whether the results would be legitimate.
“As leader of the party, I apologize deeply for this,” Iowa State Party Chairman Troy Price told reporters. “We’ve been working day and night to make sure these results are accurate.”
Republicans asked how Democrats could run the country if they could not conduct a caucus, while Trump mocked the Democrats on Twitter, calling the delay an “unmitigated disaster.”
Before the Iowa results were released, campaign aides for Biden cited gross failures in the caucuses.
“What we’re saying is there are some inconsistencies, that the process, the integrity, is at stake. And the Iowa Democratic Party needs to check that data, check it again, check it a third time, check it a fourth time, because it’s important to get it right,” Biden campaign senior adviser Symone Sanders told reporters.
Iowa Democrats had been keen to be more transparent in this year’s caucuses after complaints from Sanders about the 2016 caucuses when he and rival Hillary Clinton earned roughly the same number of delegates who go on to choose the party’s presidential nominee. He asked the party for an audit.