MANCHESTER -- Seemed like a normal campaign event. American-flag bunting and campaign signs emblazoned with the candidate's name.
A candidate holding forth on issues.
Media to take it all in, and handlers lurking in the background.
The only thing missing -- a crowd.
Such was the scene at Stark Park on Monday, where U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen held what her campaign described as the first in-person campaign event in Manchester during the coronavirus pandemic.
The campaign invited no one to watch, given concerns about COVID-19 and social distancing requirements.
The only guests were campaign-arranged speakers who addressed health care issues.
"This is the new normal for political campaigns," said campaign spokesman Josh Marcus-Blank
Shaheen sat at the center of a plastic folding table in the middle of the park’s gazebo, where she spoke about efforts by Republicans and President Donald Trump to kill the Affordable Care Act.
“If people (with COVID-19) don’t have health insurance to cover their costs, they’re going to be bankrupt when they get out (of the hospital),” the Democrat said.
A dozen people were on hand.
Of course, that is strange for Shaheen, a veteran politician who has logged seven statewide campaigns and is seeking her third six-year term as U.S. senator.
“It’s nice to get out, even though we can’t shake hands,” she said. Even during the campaign, it’s important to social distance, wear masks and limit crowd size, she said.
Given all the disruption, she stressed the importance of ensuring that eligible voters have access to absentee ballots.
During the event, Shaheen listened to the health care stories of four New Hampshire people. She encouraged questions from the one reporter there. And she gave her thoughts on the ACA and health care.
Once she left -- she had a plane to catch for Washington -- her campaign workers filmed video of the guests.
Other traditional campaign-related activities have proved challenging, said state Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh, D-Manchester, who participated in the panel and has his own campaign to run. Constituents are wary of coming to their doors, and volunteers are harder to come by, he said.
Shaheen campaign manager Harrell Kirstein said Shaheen is doing rallies on Google Zoom that can draw more than 100 participants.
During the rally, Cavanaugh spoke about his wife’s experience with cancer. If the family were to ever lose its health care and her cancer returned, she wouldn’t be covered because the cancer would be a pre-existing condition, he said.
“Everyone’s life is thrown into chaos with layoffs, furloughs. At least there’s a sense of stability with the Affordable Care Act,” Cavanaugh said.
Dr. Cheryl Wilkie, the former director of the Farnum Center, praised Shaheen for visiting the state, listening to constituents and bringing their concerns to Washington.
She said treatment programs have experienced some loss of support. Treatment for drug and alcohol addiction addresses a host of social issues, including crime.
"When we treat substance abuse and mental health, we're treating child abuse, domestic violence and DWI problems," she said.
Last month, the Trump administration joined a legal challenge to the ACA brought by Texas and other conservative states.
“The Affordable Care Act is really under threat now,” said Shaheen, noting the lawsuit, which is at the Supreme Court.
Shaheen faulted Republicans for having no alternative. She wants to lower health care costs several ways: allow Medicare and Medicaid to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices, limit advertising for prescription drugs, and encourage more use of generic drugs and re-importation of drugs from Canada and other countries.
Recently, the Center for American Progress estimated that 105,000 New Hampshire residents would lose their health care if the ACA were scratched.