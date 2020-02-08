MANCHESTER — More than 400 people packed into the Spotlight Room on Saturday to see Sen. Michael Bennet, interested to hear from the Colorado senator though he had virtually no support in Iowa.
"I am well aware of where I am in the polls," Bennet said, but he remained hopeful. "It's not going to take that much to surprise people."
The mild Colorado senator was bolstered by James Carville, the famously fiery Democratic strategist who advised former President Bill Clinton in 1992. Bennet has so far attracted little attention, but Carville said anything could happen.
"Everything I see shows how fluid it is," Carville said.
He said he thought the Democratic primary has gotten off-track, bogged down in policy minutiae, which has led candidates away from thinking about how to pick up Senate seats.
"I think we've got a discussion of ancillary issues that are not of importance to people," he said.
Carville said he thought Bennet at the top of the Democratic ticket would help Democrats win Senate seats in the south.
"Now, we can nominate Bernie Sanders, but I can tell you right now they're not getting within 100 miles of Bernie Sanders in South Carolina," he said. "You sick of looking at Lindsey Graham? You sick of looking at Mitch McConnell? Vote for Michael Bennet."
The event with Carville was Bennet's 50th town hall in the last 10 weeks of the campaign. Supporter Sheridan Brown of Grantham said he appreciated Bennet's commitment to New Hampshire.
"He campaigned the New Hampshire way. He understood the process in New Hampshire."
Carville said it would not take much to get the rest of the country talking about Bennet.
He predicted once they heard about his background, as an attorney who became superintendent of Denver schools and has won statewide election twice in a swing state, they would get interested in a hurry.
"If we get this horse out of the barn, we're going to run, and run, and run, and win, and win, and win," Carville said.