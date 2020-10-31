Before polls close on Tuesday evening, political campaigns will send out flocks of volunteers and staffers to shake loose every last voter.
On Saturday morning, 72 hours before polling places open, Dan Leclerc of Manchester and Blaine Hanson of Goffstown listened to Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster speak at the carpenters union training center in Manchester, before they grabbed a stack of fliers and hit the doors.
Leclerc and Hanson, both union carpenters, said they always volunteer on political campaigns. Being involved in politics feels like an important part of being in the union, Leclerc said, adding he’s spent months working on Democratic campaigns this year.
“We usually do our best to work with our brothers and sisters, Leclerc said. “Help them out, support the people who support us,” he said.
But Leclerc said not all the carpenters’ union members support Democrats.
“We do have folks who back the president,” he said.
“Some you can have a conversation with,” Hanson said, but some have made up their minds—which he said is OK.
“We’re not going to start fistfights,” he said. “We give them all the information we can, but we’re not strong-arming anybody.”
Leclerc said he hoped he could make a difference this weekend, by giving more voters information that could help them to vote. “It’s my future, it’s everybody else’s future,” Leclerc said. “From the young guys to the guys getting ready to retire.”
When volunteers and campaign staffers call voters or knock on their doors this weekend, they’re likely trying to persuade people who don’t often vote to get to the polls.
Greg Moore, state director of libertarian advocacy group Americans for Prosperity, knocked doors in Manchester’s North End on Saturday morning, trying to persuade Republican-leaning voters to turn out for Gov. Chris Sununu.
“We’re not going against Dan Feltes,” Moore said, referring to the Democratic candidate for governor. “We’re up against the couch.”
This year, Moore said, the couch is losing. Even the subset of infrequent voters Moore and many other volunteers targeted over the weekend seem to be interested in the 2020 races.
“I’ve gone days without talking to someone who’s not planning on voting,” Moore said as he walked between houses on Arah Street.
Voters are excited, he said, and campaign staff and volunteers are too.
“This is crunch time. This is go time. This is the last chance.”