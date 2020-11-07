Two former New Hampshire governors — one a Republican, one a Democrat — say they believe President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. can bring healing and unity to a nation split by rancor and partisanship.
Former Gov. John Lynch, an early supporter of Biden in the New Hampshire presidential primary, said he has two key tasks in the weeks ahead.
First, Lynch said, Biden must appoint a team. “Nobody ever gets anything done by themselves. They get stuff done by working with other people.
“Then, he’s got to figure out a way to unify the country,” said Lynch, a popular governor who drew support from across the political spectrum. “Right now we are an incredibly divided country, which bothers me a great deal, and I think he has the capacity to figure out how to unite the country.”
Lynch, a Democrat, said he believes the Trump administration's "mismanagement” of the COVID-19 crisis played a role in the election results, as well as “Trump’s eagerness to divide the country.”
Former U.S. Senator and New Hampshire Governor Judd Gregg said Saturday's result was not unexpected.
“It was pretty clear that Biden won this election, and I hope that the president will accept the results and that we can have a peaceful and constructive transition.”
Gregg, a Republican, said he thinks Biden “will move very quickly to the center and try to develop bipartisan agreements.”
Biden, a former senator who served as former President Barack Obama's vice president, had a good working relationship with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and many other Republicans senators, Gregg said.
“The opportunity to move in a bipartisan way is there,” he said. “And I think Biden is smart enough and seasoned enough, to say the least, to take advantage of it.”
Lynch, who spent last weekend campaigning for Biden across New Hampshire, expects Biden will reach out to Republicans early on.
“I think he has good instincts and I think he’s going to do a great job of uniting not only Washington but this country,” he said.
Not over, say some
State Rep. Fred Doucette, an early supporter of Trump and one of his campaign's New Hampshire co-chairs, on Saturday said he thought the election was far from over. With ballots still coming in, and legal challenges to come, Doucette said he thinks Trump could very well still be re-elected.
"Depending on what gets uncovered in these challenges, we may be looking at a different outcome," Doucette said. "The legal process needs to play out, and more importantly, the democratic process needs to play out.
Republican National Committeeman Chris Ager took the same position.
"It's not over until it is over," Ager said in a text message on Saturday. "Several anomalies must be adjudicated before this election is settled."
Minutes after news outlets reported Saturday that Biden was projected to win Pennsylvania and thus the presidency, members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation, Democrats all, called for healing and unity.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen released a statement congratulating Biden and saying, “We need to heal the deep divisions in our country and I know President Biden will work tirelessly to unite all Americans.”
“There is so much work that needs to be done that necessitates bipartisan cooperation, such as helping families and small businesses get through the COVID-19 pandemic, making health care more affordable, repairing our nation’s infrastructure, tackling climate change and providing treatment to those suffering from substance use disorders,” Shaheen said. “Granite Staters want to see progress to move our State and country forward — I’m ready to get to work.”
Sen. Maggie Hassan congratulated Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, noting “how fitting it is that 100 years after women won the fight for suffrage, we finally have a woman Vice President of the United States of America.”
“I look forward to working with the new administration and members of both parties to forge bipartisan common ground and get results for our state and country," Hassan said.
U.S. Rep. Anne Kuster said in a statement: “We have pushed through four long years of division, and it is time for us to come together as Americans to rebuild our nation and pave a better path forward.”
Acknowledging those who are disappointed in the election results, Kuster said, “Regardless of who you voted for, we must face our shared challenges as one people."
Still, there's hope
Nashua State Rep. Latha Mangipudi was jubilant Saturday. “What an historic moment,” she said. “Democracy is alive and really well. Because look at the voter turnout!”
Mangipudi, a Democrat who won re-election on Tuesday, said she is so grateful to all the poll workers and everyone who voted. “It truly is a shining example of a true democracy,” she said.
The election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Mangipudi said, “has renewed my faith in humanity.”
As an Indian-American, she said, she is proud of Harris, the daughter of a Jamaican father and Indian mother, who will be the first woman — and the first woman of color — to serve as vice president. "I’m proud to be an American," she said.
Asked what he would say to Trump supporters who are upset with the election results, Gregg, who served with Biden for 18 years in the Senate, offered this:
“From my experience of Joe Biden, he’s a decent man, a thoughtful guy, and he’s willing to cross the aisle and compromise to make government work. And our system doesn’t work unless you compromise.”
Gregg said he’s optimistic about the future — provided the Republicans hold the Senate.
“I think having divided government is really critical to having a constructive government right now,” he said.
Staff reporter Josie Albertson-Grove contributed to this report.