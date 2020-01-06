Upcoming events in the Community College System of New Hampshire Presidential Candidate Forum Series:
Deval Patrick: Friday, Jan. 10, 11 a.m., Nashua Community College.
Bill Weld: Tuesday, Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m., Nashua Community College.
The Community College System of New Hampshire Presidential Candidate Forum Series on the health and growth of the U.S. economy is hosted in collaboration with the New Hampshire Union Leader and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses. See UnionLeader.com/forum for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.