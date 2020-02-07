Experience: U.S. Senate (2006-present); County Attorney, Hennepin County, Minn. (1998-2006)
Residence: Minneapolis, Minn.
Age: 59 Family: Married, 1 child
Education: B.A., Political Science, Yale University; J.D., University of Chicago Law School
RUSSIA: “I joined a bipartisan group of my colleagues to introduce the Countering Russian Hostilities Act, legislation that would impose strong sanctions against Russia. These sanctions would address Russia’s cyberattacks, its human rights violations, and its illegal annexation of land in Ukraine and Georgia. I’m also the cosponsor of the Russia Sanctions Review Act, bipartisan legislation that would require congressional review if sanctions against Russia are rolled back.”
EDUCATION: “I worked to pass the College Cost Reduction Act, which created the income-based repayment plan and the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, and I supported the American Opportunity Tax Credit, which now saves middle-class families up to $2,500 a year on college tuition. I also worked to pass a law removing private lenders from the federal student loan system, which saved taxpayers nearly $68 billion.”
Calls for a new federal-state partnership to provide tuition-free one- and two-year community college degrees, technical certifications and industry-recognized credentials.
CLIMATE CHANGE: “I authored the bipartisan American Renewable Energy Act that called for long-term extensions of renewable energy production tax credits and a national renewable electricity standard of 25 percent by 2025.…
“Promoting energy efficiency is good for business, good for consumers, and good for our economy.”