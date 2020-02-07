Experience: Founder, Venture for America; former CEO, Manhattan Prep; attorney
Residence: New York City
Age: 45 Family: Married, 2 children
Education: B.A. Economics, Brown University, Providence, R.I.; J.D., Columbia Law School, New York City
UNIVERSAL BASIC INCOME: Would implement “The Freedom Dividend” of $1,000 a month for every American adult over the age of 18. “This is independent of one’s work status or any other factor. This would enable all Americans to pay their bills, educate themselves, start businesses, be more creative, stay healthy, relocate for work, spend time with their children, take care of loved ones, and have a real stake in the future.”
TAXES: “A VAT is currently used by 160 out of 193 countries, including every developed nation except the U.S., because it is a more efficient way of generating revenue with no loopholes. Big companies and rich people are excellent at moving things around to avoid taxes – Amazon, Google, and other companies funnel hundreds of billions in earnings overseas. A VAT makes it impossible for them to benefit from the American people and infrastructure without paying their fair share.”
STUDENT LOANS: “As President, I will… propose the 10×10 Student Loan Emancipation Act, a plan by which the federal government would buy student loan debt (negotiated rate with the private lenders) and allow students to opt into a plan to repay it through pledging 10% of their salary per year for 10 years, after which the balance would be forgiven.”
OPIOID CRISIS: “As President, I will… quintuple federal funding, from $4.5 billion to $20 billion per year directed toward addiction treatment and rehabilitation for addictive opiates at the local levels.”