Experience: U.S. Senate (2007-present); U.S. House (1991-2007); mayor of Burlington, Vt. (1981-89)
Residence: Burlington, Vt.
Age: 78 Family: Married, one son
Education: B.A. Political Science, University of Chicago
TAXES: “Let me be very clear: As President of the United States, I will reduce the outrageous and grotesque and immoral level of income and wealth inequality. What we are trying to do is demand and implement a policy which significantly reduces income and wealth inequality in America by telling the wealthiest families in this country they cannot have so much wealth.”
MEDICARE FOR ALL: “We say to the private health insurance companies: whether you like it or not, the United States will join every other major country on earth and guarantee health care to all people as a right. All Americans are entitled to go to the doctor when they’re sick and not go bankrupt after staying in the hospital.”
CLIMATE CHANGE: “Climate change is real, caused by human activity and already devastating our nation and planet. We need a President who has the courage, the vision, and the record to face down the greed of fossil fuel executives and the billionaire class who stand in the way of climate action. We need a President who welcomes their hatred.”
FOREIGN POLICY: “We must invest in the needs of the American people, not spend trillions more on endless wars. I know that it is rarely the children of the billionaire class who face the agony of reckless foreign policy. It is the children of working families.”