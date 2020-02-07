Experience: Vice presidential nominee, Libertarian Party (2016); Governor of Massachusetts (1991-97); Assistant Attorney General, Criminal Division, U.S. Justice Department (1986-88); U.S. Attorney, Massachusetts (1981-86)
Residence: Canton, Mass.
Age: 74 Family: Married, 5 children
Education: B.A. Classics, Harvard College; J.D., Harvard Law School
IRAN NUCLEAR AGREEMENT: “Thanks to President Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 agreement among our European allies, Iran, and the United States, Iran announced that it is now on its way to being able to produce nuclear weapons. It is now clear that Mr. Trump’s petulant cancellation of the non-proliferation agreement was a colossal blunder. He has put the United States in a position of increasing danger, and gotten absolutely nothing in return.”
TAXES: “Federal taxes need serious adjustment downward. I favor repealing the federal death tax, for example, and cutting the capital gains tax rate to 10%. ... But we also need to restructure our entire tax system. We don’t need to choose between Robin Hood-style confiscatory taxation and deficit-creating tax cuts for the super-rich. We should instead take a good long look at some other models, such as a 19% flat tax on income, and the famous ‘post card’ tax return. I have read extensively on the subject, and I believe the savings from the dramatic simplification of the Internal Revenue Code and the whole process of taxation would be enormous.”
CLIMATE CHANGE: “The United States must rejoin the Paris climate accords, and adopt targets consonant with those of other industrialized nations.”
TRADE: “Imposing tariffs, especially substantial ones, unavoidably puts government in the business of choosing marketplace winners and losers, not just abroad, but here at home. Slamming doors to U.S. farm products, raising costs for U.S. manufacturers and making countless consumer goods more expensive isn’t just bad policy... It’s not the role of government in the first place.”