Experience: Managing director, Bain Capital; Governor of Massachusetts (2007-15); executive vice president and general counsel, Coca Cola Co.; general counsel, Texaco Inc.; Assistant Attorney General overseeing Civil Rights Division, U.S. Department of Justice (1994-97)
Residence: Milton, Mass.
Age: 63 Family: Married, 2 children
Education: B.A., Harvard; J.D., Harvard Law School
INNOVATION: “We will rebuild and modernize America’s infrastructure — the investments we make through our government to help people help themselves. This includes our physical infrastructure: roads, rails, bridges, universal broadband, affordable and workforce housing, the electric grid, drinking water systems, airports, ports and railroad stations, and more sustainable public buildings. But it also includes our social infrastructure: the social services, worker protections, and anti-poverty programs that enable Americans to take risks and prosper.
COLLEGE COST: Supports funding public colleges to make them free or at least affordable. Would refinance existing student debt at low or zero interest rates, and use higher estate taxes to wipe out student debt. “And any student who gives a year or more of national military or civilian service ... would earn as many years of free tuition and fees at a public college or university.”
CAMPAIGN FINANCE: Supports more public financing of campaigns. Would create a federal program that matches small donations by American citizens with public funds to amplify the impact of small donors in elections, paid for by taxing the expenditures of corporate PACs.
NATIONAL SERVICE: “To rebuild our national community, indeed our democracy, we will propose universal national service for all 17- or 18-year-olds. “This proposal is based on the simple belief that we are so easily divided because Americans don’t know each other. Working alongside another American from another part of the country in service of the country’s military or civilian needs gives us the chance to understand each other more deeply.”