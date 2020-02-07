Experience: President of the United States (2017-present); real estate developer; television reality show host
Residence: Palm Beach, Fla.
Age: 73 Family: Married, five children
Education: B.S. in economics, Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.
HEALTH CARE: “I support health care for people. I want people well taken care of. But I also want health care that we can afford as a country. I have people and friends closing down their businesses because of Obamacare. Obamacare is a disaster. It’s too expensive by far. We’re coming up with plans ... And if the Supreme Court rules that Obamacare is out, we will have a plan that’s far better than Obamacare.”
TRADE: “I believe in fair trade, and I will tell you, I have many, many friends heading up corporations, and people that do just business in China, they say it’s virtually impossible. It’s very, very hard to come into China. And yet, we welcome them with open arms.”
IMMIGRATION: “Our policies have turbo-charged our economy. Now, we must implement an immigration system that will allow our citizens to prosper for generations to come. We are presenting a clear contrast: Democrats are proposing open borders, lower wages, and, frankly, lawless chaos. We are proposing an immigration plan that puts the jobs, wages, and safety of American workers first. Our proposal is pro-American, pro-immigrant, and pro-worker. It’s just common sense.”
POLITICAL ETIQUETTE: “I think the big problem this country has is being politically correct. I’ve been challenged by so many people, and I don’t frankly have time for total political correctness. And to be honest with you, this country doesn’t have time either.”