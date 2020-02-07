Experience: U.S. Senate (2012-present); Professor, Harvard Law School; Chair, Congressional Oversight Panel for the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP)
Residence: Cambridge, Mass.
Age: 70 Family: Married, 2 children
Education: B.S. Speech Pathology and Audiology, University of Houston; J.D., Rutgers School of Law, Newark, N.J.
INFRASTRUCTURE: “We need to upgrade our aging roads, bridges, mass transit and rail, water and sewage lines, port infrastructure, broadband internet — the basic pieces it takes to manufacture goods and to get them to market. China spends 9% of its GDP on infrastructure, and Europe spends about 5% of GDP, while the US is spending 2.4% and looking for cuts. This is no way to build a competitive future.”
TAXES: “Consider two people: an heir with $500 million in yachts, jewelry, and fine art, and a teacher with no savings in the bank. If both the heir and the teacher bring home $50,000 in labor income next year, they would pay the same amount in federal taxes, despite their vastly different circumstances.
“The Ultra-Millionaire Tax taxes the wealth of the richest Americans. It applies only to households with a net worth of $50 million or more.”
DACA: “America should keep its promises, and if President Trump doesn’t know that, then Congress must pass legislation to make the DACA program permanent. We cannot sit back while our family, friends, and neighbors are driven out of their homes. We must fight to protect DREAMers and protect DACA.”
HIGHER EDUCATION: “My plan for universal free college will give every American the opportunity to attend a two-year or four-year public college without paying a dime in tuition or fees.”