Experience: Vice President of the United States (2008-16); U.S. Senate (1972-2008)
Residence: McLean, Va.
Age: 77 Family: Married, 4 children
Education: B.A. History and Political Science, University of Delaware; J.D., Syracuse University
GUN CONTROL: “It’s time for our political system to catch up with the overwhelming majority of the American people who want background checks, who want to keep assault weapons off our streets and out of the hands of people who have no business firing them, and who simply expect their elected officials to forge consensus and to do the right thing.”
CLIMATE: Biden proposes a target of reducing the carbon footprint of the U.S. building stock 50% by 2035, creating incentives for deep retrofits that combine appliance electrification, efficiency and on-site clean power generation. He wants to identify barriers to offsetting the upfront cost of building upgrades and create a national program to target a package of affordable energy efficiency retrofits in American homes.
HIGHER EDUCATION: “[E]very hard-working individual, including those attending school part-time and DREAMers (young adults who came to U.S. as children), can go to community college for up to two years without having to pay tuition. Individuals will also be able to use these funds to pursue training programs....
“Importantly, this initiative will not just be for recent high school graduates; it will also be available to adults who never had the chance to pursue additional education beyond high school or who need to learn new skills. And, students who do want a bachelor’s degree could then transfer to a four-year school.”
ECONOMY: “Economic inequality is pulling this country apart. We need stronger labor laws and a tax code that rewards a middle class that’s been cut out of decades of economic growth — not just the wealthy, who have gotten too many tax breaks for too long.”