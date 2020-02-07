Experience: U.S. Senate (2009-present), Denver superintendent of schools (2005-09); former managing director, Anschutz Investment Company
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Age: 55 Family: Married, three children
Education: BA History, Wesleyan University, Middletown, Con
DEFICIT REDUCTION: “We have managed to acquire $13 trillion of debt on our balance sheet. In my view we have nothing to show for it. We haven’t invested in our roads, our bridges, our waste-water systems, our sewer systems. We haven’t even maintained the assets that our parents and grandparents built for us.”
EDUCATION: Supports free community college and debt-free 4-year college. Would cap existing student loan payments at 8% of income and forgive loans for in-demand professions.
HEALTH CARE: “When you tell people the first thing about Medicare for All — either that it takes insurance away from 180 million Americans that have it through their employer or the taxes we would have to pay to afford that $30 trillion program — that 70 percent support falls to the mid-30s. I think we need to level with the American people. My proposal allows people to choose for their families what’s best for them in terms of insurance and in terms of primary care.”
DEPORTATION: “When I was superintendent of Denver Public Schools, I saw the potential of some of our best and brightest students cut short, punished for the actions of others — kids who had grown up and done well in our school system, and kids who know no other home but America. This is unacceptable.”
POLITICAL REFORM: “In my experience, durable progress must be fashioned out of more than obscured truth, slogans, and empty promises. You do it through hard work; by going everywhere; listening to everyone; being honest with people; and being ambitious without indulging in magical thinking.”