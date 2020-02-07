Experience: Mayor, South Bend, Ind. (2012-19); Consultant, McKinsey and Company (2007-10); Conference Director, Cohen Group (2004-05); policy and research specialist, John Kerry 2004 presidential campaign; Lieutenant, Naval Reserve
Residence: South Bend, Ind.
Age: 38 Family: Married; no children
Education: B.A. History and Literature, Harvard College; Rhodes Scholar, Pembroke College, Oxford, England
MARIJUANA LAWS: “Eliminate incarceration for drug possession, reduce sentences for other drug offenses and apply these reductions retroactively, legalize marijuana, and expunge past convictions.”
INCREASING MINIMUM WAGE: Buttigieg implemented a minimum wage increase for South Bend city employees, and encouraged private businesses to follow suit.
COLLEGE TUITION: “We must make public college truly debt-free for lower-income families. We will do this through a state-federal partnership that makes public tuition affordable for all and completely free at lower incomes – combined with a large increase in Pell Grants that provides for basic living expenses and keeps up with inflation. Middle-income families at public colleges will pay zero tuition.”
HEALTH CARE: Supports achieving Medicare for All through a pathway that helps improve people’s lives along the way while allowing the economy to adjust. He calls this “Medicare for All Who Want It.” This plan makes a Medicare-type public option available on the exchange and invites people to buy into it: if corporate insurers don’t lower costs to deliver something dramatically better than what is available today, competition will create the glide path toward Medicare for All.
IMMIGRATION: “When I am President, illegally crossing the border will still be illegal... Americans want comprehensive immigration reform. We’ve been talking about the same framework for my entire adult lifetime, protections for DREAMers; making sure that we have a pathway to citizenship for the undocumented; cleaning up lawful immigration. We know what to do. The problem is we haven’t had the will to get it done in Washington.”