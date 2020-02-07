Experience: Founder, NextGen America; former billionaire hedge fund manager
Residence: San Francisco, Calif.
Age: 62 Family: Married, four children
Education: B.A., Political Science and Economics, Yale University, New Haven, Conn.; M.B.A., Stanford University, Santa Clara County, Calif.
CLIMATE CHANGE: “Climate change is a global crisis — one the international community and private sector must tackle together if we have any hope of averting the worst impacts on our health, our economies, and our communities. The American people know that climate change is the kind of problem only America can solve.”
TAXES: “I will enact policies that ensure that all corporations and all income classes will pay their fair share. I will repeal the Trump tax cuts and institute a wealth tax — 1% on those whose net worth is above $32 million — that will generate over $1 trillion for health care, education, environmental, and criminal justice programs.”
OPIOIDS: “The Trump Tax Scam gave four pharma — Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Merck, Abbott Labs — $7 billion in tax breaks this year. That money could have nearly doubled our efforts to end the opioid crisis and save tens of millions of American lives. Instead, it’s lining corporate pockets.”
POLITICAL REFORM: “Every single one of these conversations is about broken government. It’s about drug companies buying the government and getting what they want. It’s about the gun manufacturers buying the government and getting what they want. We need to break the corporate stranglehold on our government. I’ve put forward actual structural changes, including term limits, a national referendum, end the idea that corporations are people, and make it a lot easier to vote.”