Experience: U.S. House (2013-present); Honolulu City Council (2011-12);
Hawaii House of Representatives (2002-04); Major, Hawaii National Guard (Iraq war veteran)
Residence: Honolulu, Hawaii
Age: 38 Family: Married, no children
Education: B.S., Business Administration, Hawaii Pacific University, Honolulu
SOLVENT SOCIAL SECURITY: “We can do that through two main things. First of all, making sure that no other government agency or politician is able to raid the existing Social Security funds to pay for other things. And number two, by lifting the caps, to make sure that the burden of paying into Social Security is not solely placed on hard-working middle-class Americans, but those who do very well are also contributing and paying their fair share.”
CLIMATE CHANGE: “President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, making us just one of three countries in the world not to participate, is short-sighted and irresponsible. Without global action to drastically curb carbon pollution, climate change threatens the safety and security of the planet, especially in places like Hawaii where we are already experiencing its devastating effects.”
FOREIGN POLICY: “Our actions to overthrow secular dictators in Iraq and Libya, and attempts now to do the same in Syria, have resulted in tremendous loss of life, failed nations, and even worse humanitarian crises while strengthening the very terrorist organizations that have declared war on America.”
IMMIGRATION REFORM: “I will not accept the false choice between compassion and security that is currently being offered to us. It will be my policy to balance border security, have an asylum process that reflects our values as a nation of immigrants, and include a path to legal status for DREAMers.”