Starting in 2021, Social Security paid out more than it took in each year. Although the program has a multi-trillion-dollar surplus, a June report from the program’s trustees projected that without changes to the program, retirees and disabled people could see their benefits cut by 2035.
In years past, those changes have included raising the retirement age — which now stands at 67 for those born in 1960 or later.
Candidates’ proposals to shore up the program’s self-sustaining funding ranged from levying Social Security taxes on higher earners, to shifting to a flat benefit for all regardless how much individuals paid in, to scrapping the program entirely in favor of incentives for savings and investments.
Senate
Bruce Fenton wants to fully privatize Social Security and would move to create tax credits to incentivize saving, with hoped-for tax cuts leaving Americans with more to save.
Kevin Smith said controlling inflation was an important step — Social Security benefits are projected to rise sharply next year because of this year’s high inflation. But Smith said he thought “those who need it the least” should not get the largest Social Security payments.
Smith wants a “universal benefit” that is not based on how much retirees paid into the system, which he said would give low-income workers more in retirement.
Sen. Maggie Hassan underlined the importance of economic growth and good jobs in keeping Social Security solvent — making sure today’s workers are paying in. Hassan said she believes the wealthiest and highest earners should “pay a little more” into the system, instead of cutting benefits or raising the retirement age.
Chuck Morse did not offer specific proposals but said he considered Social Security important. “If elected to the Senate, I would make it a top priority to find new solutions to set Social Security onto a path of long-term solvency,” Morse said.
The campaigns of Don Bolduc and Vikram Mansharamani acknowledged they received questions from the Union Leader but did not respond by deadline.
1st Congressional District
Rep. Chris Pappas said his focus in Congress has been on making benefits easier to access, particularly by removing waiting periods for people with some cancers who are no longer able to work.
Pappas also has supported bills that would prevent Social Security from reducing benefits to some people who have pensions and has supported a bill that would impose Social Security payroll taxes on earnings above $400,000 and provide more cost-of-living increases.
Tim Baxter would prefer an opt-in system for younger generations. Instead of requiring younger people to pay into Social Security, Baxter prefers a choice to invest — say, in the stock market or in government bonds. However, Baxter said he wants current retirees and those close to retirement to continue receiving Social Security payments without any change, in spite of the changes he would push for in Social Security’s revenue stream.
Gail Huff Brown said she is open to different proposals but said she was firmly against the idea of privatizing Social Security. “I will work with anyone I possibly can to find a solution,” she said.
Russell Prescott said he would consider policies that differentiate between the rich and poor. “I am open to adjusting Social Security so millionaires aren’t treated the same way we treat working Seniors.”
Karoline Leavitt and Matt Mowers both said they wanted to preserve the program for people who have paid in but offered no funding proposals beyond reducing other government spending.
2nd Congressional District
Rep. Annie Kuster noted her role in introducing the Social Security 2100 Act to impose Social Security payroll taxes on earnings above $400,000 and provide a more robust annual cost-of-living increase. Kuster said she also wants to see people who have spent their careers in public service, such as police, firefighters and teachers, receive higher benefits.
George Hansel offered no specific proposals. “Any reforms or efficiencies to the system must allow us to fulfill the promises we made to seniors.”
Lily Tang Williams favors increasing the retirement age. She wants to see incentives for employer-sponsored 401(k) savings accounts, more private investment and more education about retirement planning.
Robert Burns declined to respond.