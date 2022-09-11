The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law last month, will slowly make changes to the costs of some prescription drugs for Medicare beneficiaries. But what about other prescriptions or people who aren’t on Medicare?
Candidates running for the U.S. Senate and House call for more competition.
Senate
Sen. Maggie Hassan cited her work with retiring Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) to push the Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Patent Office to work together to figure out how to stop drug makers from using spurious patent claims to keep generic drugs off the market, and a 2021 bill she sponsored with Cassidy to make the FDA create educational materials for doctors about “biosimilar” medications that provide the same or similar benefits as brand-name biologic drugs for diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and some kinds of cancer.
Chuck Morse and Kevin Smith agreed that generics and biosimilars need to get to market faster, with Smith echoing points Hassan has made about regulatory gimmicks used by drug makers to block generics.
Morse also wants to see more competition and more transparent prices and to figure out whether improvements can be made to Medicare Part D.
Vikram Mansharamani said more competition and transparency would bring down costs, but he did not offer ideas about how to increase competition and transparency.
Bruce Fenton said he favored fewer regulations, and wants to see all medications sold over-the-counter without a prescription. Fenton also noted that medications tend to be cheaper in other countries.
1st Congressional District
Pappas said cost savings from the Inflation Reduction Act’s prescription-drug measures will reverberate across the entire market. Pappas said he also has introduced legislation to make it easier for retirees to access Medicare Part D. Pappas also wants regulatory changes that he hopes will bring generic drugs to market more quickly, and he wants patients to be able to import cheaper drugs from Canada.
Karoline Leavitt also supports importing drugs from Canada and other countries that meet American standards for medications. She called for the elimination of “middlemen” between consumers and insurance companies, as well as more price transparency.
Russell Prescott did not have specific ideas on drug policies but focused on combating inflation in general. Prescott said lower costs for other goods would make it easier for people to pay for medications.
Matt Mowers advocated for price transparency and said he wants greater accountability for pharmacy benefit managers. Mowers also wants to see more drug manufacturing in the United States, greater transparency about what medications cost and cooperation with drug makers to bring generic drugs to market more quickly.
Tim Baxter said he wants to curb the power of lobbyists in general and limit how quickly people can move from government or regulatory agencies to lobbying and government-relations consulting, with particular concern for the influence of lobbyists for pharmaceutical firms and the trade group PhRMA.
Gail Huff Brown noted the lower cost of drugs in other countries and said she wants to restart a program that would allow Medicare to pay no more for prescription drugs than the lowest price charged by the drug maker to other countries. Huff Brown also said she wants to fund pharmaceutical research and innovation.
2nd Congressional District
Lily Tang Williams called for more competition and transparency and said she wants to “streamline” the Food and Drug Administration’s approval process to test drugs for safety and effectiveness and to relax regulations on new drugs coming into the market.
George Hansel did not offer specific proposals, saying that he was “in favor of anything we can do to enable American manufacturers to produce high-quality products here at home, at lower costs. The more options we can give all Americans, the better.”
Rep. Annie Kuster noted that she introduced the Increasing Transparency in Generic Drug Applications Act, which is meant to make lower-cost drugs more available.