At rallies and town halls across the Granite State Tuesday, candidates interpreted the results of the Iowa caucuses for their followers.
With 62 percent of Iowa precincts reporting, former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg came in at 26.9% in delegate count, compared to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' 25.1 percent in delegate count.
At a Tuesday evening rally in Milford, Sanders sounded defiant.
“Last night in Iowa we received more votes on the first and second round than any other candidate,” Sanders said.
Referring to the delayed results, he acknowledged that Iowa is having “a little bit of trouble counting votes.”
Still, Sanders said he is confident that New Hampshire will be able to manage the upcoming primary election.
“And when you count those votes, I look forward to winning here in New Hampshire,” he said.
Buttigieg gave a victorious speech in Iowa on Monday night, before flying to New Hampshire.
He started the day in Nashua, where he picked up the endorsement of Nashua Mayor James Donchess, and sounded triumphant notes in Manchester, Hampton, Portsmouth, Concord and Laconia on Tuesday.
“We have taken our place in the front of this race to replace the current President of the United States,” Buttigieg said at a town hall in Laconia Tuesday night.
A defiant Joe Biden insisted he did fine in Iowa (15.6 percent in partial results) but signaled he needed a better outcome in the first-in-the-nation primary next Tuesday.
“I need your help. I am asking for your help. Look me over,” Biden said to an overflow crowd of supporters at a Girls Inc. rally in Nashua.
“Like my mother said, hope springs eternal. We are not giving up; we are not giving up.”
During an interview, the former vice president and three-time presidential candidate insisted a win in the first-in-the-nation primary isn’t essential.
“No I don’t think I have to win here; I have to do well here,” Biden said.
He agreed he must be in the hunt of all the first four events in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.
“I think I have to be competitive in all of them, and if we do I think we’ll be good.”
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren kicked off with a rally in Keene. She told reporters she wanted out of Iowa, where according to partial results she came in third -- ahead of Biden.
“I'm going to fight and I'm going to win," she said.
Warren talked about uniting the party and made reference to the rift between Sanders and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.
"We have to have a united party. We can’t have a repeat of 2016," she said.
The first tracking poll from Suffolk University for Boston media outlets had Sanders out in front with 24 percent, followed by Biden with 17.8 percent, Warren with 12.8 percent and Buttigieg with 11 percent.
Minn. Sen. Amy Klobuchar Klobuchar led the second tier with 6.2 percent, Gabbard had 5.4 percent, Steyer had 4 percent, Yang was at 3.4 percent while Patrick and Bennet were both under 1 percent. The poll found 12 percent were undecided but more than 40 percent said they could change their mind before Tuesday’s vote.
Klobuchar, who came in fifth in Iowa, began her day in Concord before taking the campaign to events in Portsmouth and Nashua later Tuesday.
“We need to have a showing that this isn’t just about who has the biggest bank account or who is the best known. This is about a candidate who can heal and unite this nation,” Klobuchar said.
“You have so many times picked candidates that maybe people didn’t expect and that is because you have that fine ability to come and listen and take the time, study and make decisions on your own regardless of what is on the airwaves.”
New York businessman Andrew Yang held three town hall forums and Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard had a forum in Litchfield, while former Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick finished up a weeklong tour with a forum at the University of New Hampshire.
Patrick lectures rivals
"One candidate is calling the results into question because he apparently didn’t do well. Another is declaring victory without any votes being confirmed,” Patrick said in a statement, referring to Biden and Buttigieg.
“The way to beat Donald Trump isn’t to act like Donald Trump,” Patrick said.
Billionaire businessman and environmentalist Tom Steyer spent Tuesday in Nevada and begins his New Hampshire campaigning Wednesday with several events, including a town hall-style forum at To Share Brewing Co. in Manchester.
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo, did not campaign in Iowa and held events in New Hampshire on Sunday and Monday. He will visit Brentwood Thursday, Thursday for a house party.
Invincibility punctured
During his Nashua rally, Biden shrugged off a heckler who objected to Biden saying “character is on the ballot this time.”
“How can you talk about character?” the heckler shouted at Biden before many of the candidate‘s followers drowned him out with a “We want Joe” chant.
The candidate said Trump supporters have dogged him at events throughout the country.
“This is the reason why I am running. We have to stop this,” Biden said calling the protesters a “tiny minority.”
“I don’t believe this is who we are.”
Later, Biden said Trump’s preoccupation with his campaign has helped underline the campaign’s theme that it stands the best chance of knocking off an incumbent president if Biden wins the Democratic nomination.
“I don’t think so. It has actually helped me; it has sort of made the point,” Biden said.
Biden didn’t ignore the Iowa outcome, which showed he finished out of the top three.
“We had a good night in Iowa. I know you think that is silly but everything we can feel is good," Biden said.
Biden National Press Secretary Symone Sanders said it would be “up to the voters” to decide if this will be Iowa’s last kickoff caucus to the presidential nomination system.
“This process has been compromised,” Sanders said. She said the Biden campaign was not considering any legal action.
Adam Green of the Progressive Choice Campaign Committee, which favors Warren, said Biden’s fall was the big story out of Iowa.
“There are a couple things that are clear, despite the mess. One is that a big loser last night was Joe Biden. By everybody's numbers, he's likely in fourth and that is nothing that you expect from an establishment front-runner,” Green said.
“So for all the people out there who are thinking about electability, and think that he has this veil of invincibility, that is clearly punctured."
Biden hits Sanders, Warren on Medicare for All
During his 20 minutes of remarks, Biden fired shots at Democratic rivals such Sanders and Warren for promoting a government-run, Medicare for All health plan.
“We need a president who knows the worst thing you can do for people who are struggling with health care is to dismantle the Affordable Care Act,” Biden said.
He declared himself the only candidate to get a health care reform bill through Congress.
“Look, Bernie has talked about a single-payer health care system in the country for 30 years now; hasn’t moved it in an inch. Matter of fact the last two Vermont governors have endorsed me,” Biden said.
Former Ambassador Terry Shumaker said despite the Iowa stumble, Biden is well-positioned for a breakthrough here.
“I think our support is solid and underestimated,” Shumaker said.
Bill Shaheen, husband of U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, was a late endorser of Biden.
“We can’t afford to get this wrong; that’s why I waited so long. You have to vote with your head not your heart on this one. Joe Biden has an unsurpassed record of public service and this is a race between good or evil,” said Shaheen referring to Trump.
Union Leader Reporter Josie Grove and Correspondents Kimberly Houghton, Kimberley Haas and Damien Fisher contributed to this report.