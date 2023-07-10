Former state senator and current Ward 1 Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh announced Monday his mayoral campaign has secured the endorsements of 45 Manchester leaders and labor organizations.
Campaign officials said this highlights his ability to bring together a “broad coalition of supporters” committed to building a city “that works for everyone.”
"I am deeply honored to receive the endorsements of these esteemed individuals and organizations. Their support reflects a shared commitment to building a Manchester that works for all residents, and I am grateful for their trust in my ability to lead," said Cavanaugh in a statement.
The list includes state and local officials, as well as labor unions.
"Kevin Cavanaugh is a proven leader who has consistently championed the issues that matter most to the people of Manchester,” said state Sen. Lou D'Allesandro, D-Manchester. “From his unwavering commitment to public safety and his dedication to ensuring access to affordable housing, to his advocacy for quality education and creating good jobs and opportunities for all, Kevin is the candidate we need to lead our city into the future."
Ward 7 alderman and state Rep. Mary Heath (D-Manchester) said Cavanaugh’s leadership on issues like public safety, housing, education and jobs is “unparalleled.”
“His deep understanding of the challenges facing our community, combined with his unwavering dedication to finding innovative solutions, sets him apart as the candidate best equipped to tackle the pressing issues that affect our residents every day," said Heath.
Sheet Metal Workers Local 17 Council Representative Mike Sheehan said Cavanaugh’s support for quality jobs, apprenticeship programs, and safe working conditions “has earned our trust and respect.”
“As sheet metal workers, we know that Kevin will be a strong advocate for creating job opportunities and promoting economic growth in Manchester,” Sheehan said in a statement.
Campaign officials released the latest list of individuals and organizations to endorse Cavanaugh’s campaign for mayor:
Manchester elected officials:
- Mayor Joyce Craig, Ward 1
- Senator Lou D'Allesandro, Ward 10
- Alderman and State Representative Mary Heath, Ward 7
- Alderman Bill Barry, Ward 10
- Alderman Norm Gamache, Ward 11
- State Representative Jeff Goley, Ward 1
- State Representative Don Bouchard, Ward 4
- State Representative Patricia Cornell, Ward 11
- Former state Representative and former School Board Member Erika Connors, Ward 8
- School Board Member Jim O'Connell, At-Large, Ward 2
- School Board Member Peter Argeropoulos, At-Large, Ward 5
Local leaders:
- Community Leader David Flurey, Ward 1
- Former Manchester Democratic Party Chair Alan Raff, Ward 1
- Grassroots Activist Dillon Lindergren, Ward 1
- Business Leader Michael Craig, Ward 1
- Zoning Board Member Nick Taylor, Ward 1
- Business Leader Arthur Gatzoulis, Ward 1
- Grassroots Activist Marissa Chase, Ward 1
- Grassroots Activist Lauren Smith, Ward 2
- Grassroots Activist Dawn Oxly, Ward 2
- Water Commissioner Craig Brown, Ward 2
- Retired Law Enforcement Officer Bob Oxly, Ward 2
- Grassroots Activist Andy Boyle, Ward 2
- Grassroots Activist Mary Jo Boyle, Ward 2
- Heritage Commission Donald Manning, Ward 3
- Business Leader Maureen Manning, Ward 3
- Former New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Kathy Sullivan, Ward 6
- Grassroots Activist Michael Reilly, Ward 6
- Grassroots Activist Kristen Reilly, Ward 6
- Business Leader Habib Ullah, Ward 9
- Grassroots Activist Pete Frangos, Ward 9
- Business Leader Jen Farrell, Ward 10
- Grassroots Activist Suraj Budathoki, Ward 11
- Business Leader Sean Curran, Ward 12
- Grassroots Activist Suman Rayamajhi, Ward 12
- Grassroots Activist Manjila Rauniyar, Ward 12
Labor organizations:
- International Union of Painters and Allied Trades DC 2 (IUPAT)
- Massachusetts & Northern New England Laborers' District Council
- Manchester Police Patrolman’s Association (MPPA)
- Manchester Professional Firefighters Association Local 856 (MPFFA)
- Manchester Association of Fire Supervisors Local 3820 (MAFS)
- Professional Firefighters of New Hampshire (PFFNH)
- Iron Workers Local 7
- Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 131
- Sheet Metal Workers Local 17
Three other candidates have declared their candidacies for mayor of the state’s largest city — Alderman-at-Large June Trisciani, Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart, and former Republican congressional staffer Jay Ruais. Cavanaugh, Trisciani and Stewart are Democrats.
Mayor Joyce Craig announced earlier this month that she will not seek a fourth term.
Cavanaugh launched a campaign website in April -- www.KevinForMHT.com -- that includes more about his background and what his priorities would be as mayor. Voters can also follow his campaign on Facebook and Twitter.
Cavanaugh grew up in Ward 6, attending Green Acres Elementary School and St. Joseph Regional Jr. High School. After graduating from Memorial High School, Cavanaugh entered the workforce when he was 19, working 35 years as a telephone technician, while holding leadership roles in his union.
Cavanaugh said he has always looked for opportunities to give back and serve the families in Manchester.
He has been very active in the community as a youth sports coach -- Little League, Babe Ruth baseball, and high school and middle school football -- and served as the vice president of Manchester North Little League.
Cavanaugh was first elected to represent Ward 1 on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in 2015, and served in the state Senate from 2017-2023. He ran an unsuccessful attempt to unseat former Mayor Ted Gatsas, a Republican, from the Executive Council in 2022. Gatsas won by almost four percentage points.
Cavanaugh and his wife, Kerri, live in Ward 1 in Manchester, where they raised their three kids -- Jack, Ryleigh, and Myles.
Among the highlights over his time on the board, Cavanaugh lists supporting the redevelopment of underutilized city-owned land to allow for the development of 450-plus new mixed-income apartments; supporting housing policies that led to 2,000 new housing units in development, including 500 new affordable units; leading union contract negotiations in 2022 for the city’s 13 public sector unions; and passing city budgets that included increases for the police and fire departments.
Voters will decide the Queen City’s next mayor this fall.