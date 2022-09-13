While too close to call, Republican Karoline Leavitt held a lead of six percentage points over Matt Mowers, her nearest opponent late Tuesday in the 1st Congressional District GOP primary.
The winner will square off against Democrat incumbent U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas this November.
Leavitt, 25, who grew up in Atkinson and worked alongside former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany in the Trump administration, sat atop a field of 10 candidates as of 9:15 p.m. with 33% of the vote, with 26% of districts reporting.
Mowers was behind her with 27% of the vote, while Gail Huff Brown garnered 18%.
Pappas ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. The seat is considered one of the most vulnerable held by House Democrats in the country. Republican strategists consider races like New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District must-wins if the GOP has any hopes of capturing control of the House.
Recent polling had shown the GOP primary race nearly deadlocked. Results of a Granite State Poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire released in late August showed Mowers at 26% and Leavitt at 24%, within the survey’s margin of error, with 26% of likely Republican primary voters still undecided.
Leavitt was endorsed by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. Leavitt was also endorsed by Charlie Kirk, the founder and president of Turning Point USA, a national student movement dedicated to identifying, organizing and empowering young people to promote the principles of free markets and limited government.
Leavitt raised more than $1.5 million during the primary cycle. Mowers raised $1.7 million.
Leavitt made the case on the campaign trail that her age could bring in the youth vote, expanding the ranks of the GOP.
Her opponents played up her immaturity and lack of experience in political advertising.
A television ad released by the Defending Main Street super PAC just before Labor Day portrayed her as “immature and irresponsible,” and included a brief video clip of Leavitt saying, “Listen up, ho-bags,” before laughing.
Mowers, a former State Department official under President Donald Trump, squared off against Pappas as the Republican nominee for the seat in 2020, losing by five points. Following the state’s redistricting efforts earlier this year, political pundits view the race as somewhat of a toss-up.
Dante Scala, a professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire, thinks Pappas will face his most difficult challenge yet this November.
“Even though Pappas escaped significant changes to his district, thanks to Gov. Chris Sununu, New Hampshire’s 1st still leans Republican, and this election cycle should favor the GOP at least narrowly,” Scala said. “Pappas has a route to victory, but it’s a narrow one. He will need the New Hampshire Democratic base, especially young voters around the Seacoast, to match the enthusiasm of his Republican opponents.”
“In addition, he will have to convince skeptical independents discontented with inflation and the economy that he is still better than the alternative,” he said.
Other candidates in the GOP primary included retired broadcast journalist Gail Huff Brown, wife of former Massachusetts U.S. Senator and New Zealand Ambassador Scott Brown; state Rep. Tim Baxter, who secured the endorsements of Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky); and Russell Prescott, a former longtime New Hampshire state senator.
Though former President Donald Trump endorsed Mowers in 2020, he has stayed on the sidelines in the 1st Congressional District this year.
The 1st Congressional District has been a bit of a political see-saw over the past decade or so.
Across five straight election cycles — from 2008 to 2016 — voters elected a Democrat to Congress, followed by a Republican, then backed a Democrat, followed by a Republican, before flipping back to Democrat.
Pappas’ successful reelection bid in 2020 marked the first time since 2008 that anyone had been reelected in the 1st District, and it was the Democrats’ third straight win in the district.