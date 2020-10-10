Voters who plan to cast their ballots in-person on Nov. 3 should double-check their polling places before going to vote, as some polling places will be different this year.
In Concord, Ward 2 residents will be voting at the Barn at Bull Meadow, 63 Bog Road, Ward 7 residents will be voting at Abbot-Downing School, 152 South Street and Ward 9 residents will be voting at the City Wide Community Center, 14 Canterbury Road
The polling places for Ward 2 and Ward 7 were changed to provide more space for social distancing, and more parking to accommodate the large number of voters expected next month, explained Stefanie Breton, Concord’s public information officer, in an email. Ward 9 used to vote at a nursing home in Concord, but the polling place was moved in an effort to keep residents there safer from COVID-19.
Goffstown voters in Pinardville, or Election District Five, will vote at the Mountain View Middle School this year. Town clerk Cathy Ball said the change would provide more space inside, and more parking.