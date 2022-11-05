US-NEWS-BALLOT-DROPBOXES-1-GET

A woman drops her ballot for the coming midterm elections in a drop box near the Maricopa County Juvenile Court Center in Mesa, Arizona on Oct. 25, 2022.  

 Olivier Touron/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

In 2020, ballot drop boxes were a sturdy, metallic symbol of increased voter access amid a pandemic. Absentee and mail voting surged across the country, and voters used drop boxes to return 41% of those ballots.

Two years later, they’ve become a symbol of the attacks on voter access. After 2020, right-wing activists scrutinized security footage of drop boxes but failed to turn up evidence of widespread voter fraud. States across the country told the Associated Press there were no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft involving drop boxes that could have affected election outcomes.



Fences surround the Maricopa County Tabulation and Elections Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on Oct. 25, 2022, to help prevent incidents and pressure on voters at the ballot drop box. 