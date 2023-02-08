As the 2024 presidential election cycle gets underway, the political arm of Turning Point USA, the influential right-wing nonprofit run by Charlie Kirk, is losing a key asset: Students for Trump.

Students for Trump has leased its popular web domains and social media accounts to Kirk's Turning Point Action since 2019, supporting the group's move into more explicit campaign work and solidifying its identity for donors as the country's premier conservative youth movement. With more than 1.3 million followers across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, Students for Trump has amplified Turning Point's online megaphone, making its messaging go viral and rallying its activists around the former president.