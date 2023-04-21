President Donald Trump speaks with Governor Chris Christie

President Donald Trump (left) speaks with Governor Chris Christie (R-NJ) after he delivered remarks on combatting drug demand and the opioid crisis on Oct. 26, 2017, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. 

 Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

Chris Christie boasts that he’s the only Republican who can take down former President Donald Trump but insists he’s not interested in being just a political “paid assassin.”

As the former New Jersey governor considers a 2024 White House run, Christie claimed in a new interview that a fellow onetime GOP presidential candidate encouraged him to take on Trump head on.