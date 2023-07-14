New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

Republican presidential candidate and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie delivers remarks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on Friday in Washington, D.C.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS

Chris Christie on Thursday celebrated getting 40,000 unique donors to his 2024 Republican presidential campaign, a benchmark that should allow him to qualify for the first round of debates.

The former New Jersey governor, who has broken with rivals to harshly criticize former President Donald Trump, said the show of support means GOP voters want to see someone take on Trump directly.