Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via video link in Moscow, Russia, May 12, 2023. 

Chris Christie isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

The former New Jersey governor Thursday derided the former U.S. president after Trump refused to back Ukraine in its fight to repel the Russian invasion.