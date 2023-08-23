Chris Christie

Chris Christie, former NJ Governor, answers questions from reporters following a panel discussion on Criminal Justice and Bail Reform - A New Jersey Case Study hosted by Christie Institute for Public Policy at Seton Hall Law School in Newark on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

 Julian Leshay

Chris Christie is gaining ground in New Hampshire as the leading candidates for the Republican presidential nomination prepare to take the stage Wednesday for their first debate.

The former New Jersey governor, with 14% support, has moved into second place in New Hampshire behind Donald Trump, who still leads the pack with 34% of voter support, according to the poll conducted by research firm Echelon Insights in conjunction with the Republican Main Street Partnership.