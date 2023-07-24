Christie urges both sides to seek immigration reform
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie, posing here for a selfie after a business roundtable Monday in Manchester, said leaders in both political parties "have to give" to fix a broken immigration system. 

 Republican presidential contender Chris Christie said Monday that leaders in both political parties “have to give” to reform a broken immigration system.

During a business roundtable at the Palace Theatre's Spotlight Room in Manchester, the former New Jersey governor said the next president should do more to secure the southern border and figure out a way for more immigrants to come into this country, which has 8million unfilled jobs.