Republican presidential contender Chris Christie said Monday that leaders in both political parties “have to give” to reform a broken immigration system.
During a business roundtable at the Palace Theatre's Spotlight Room in Manchester, the former New Jersey governor said the next president should do more to secure the southern border and figure out a way for more immigrants to come into this country, which has 8million unfilled jobs.
“You need to get both sides in the same room and say we are not leaving until we have a compromise on our broken immigration system,” Christie said. “There has to be a system now that is fairer than the one we’ve got.”
Christie credited Ronald Reagan with achieving the last immigration reform legislation by working with Democratic House Speaker Tip O'Neill.
“Reagan confronted immigration back in the 1980s; it is now completely outdated,” Christie said.
Former President Donald Trump “failed miserably” on this issue by building only 52 miles of a border wall, falsely claiming Mexico would pay for it, and not offering any comprehensive immigration reform, he said.
“I can’t go through step by step what the compromise is going to look like but both sides are going to have to give; I will know it when I see it,” Christie said.
Democrats will have to agree to spending more on border security while Republicans need to be open to providing more relief to “dreamers,” American-born family members of illegal immigrants, Christie said.
“Let’s not lie to people and say, 'Somebody is going to pay for it.' This is to enhance our security; of course we are going to pay for it,” Christie said.
During his previous run for president in 2016, Christie changed his position on a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, calling it an “extreme way to go.”
Back in 2010, Christie had encouraged leaders in Washington to “put forward a common sense path to citizenship for people.”
After Monday's event, Christie told reporters that he would support giving dreamers eligibility to pay in-state college tuition in their home states as he did in New Jersey.
Asked about his current view on a citizenship path, Christie said, “All cards need to be on the table when it comes to immigration, but I’m not going to show any of those cards until we get to the table.”
Christie also hosted a town hall forum at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Concord Monday night.
Criticizing Trump
Bill Greiner, a Bedford businessman, organized the roundtable for Christie and praised him as a “big problem solver” who got things done as a Republican in a liberal state.
State Rep. Tim McGough, R-Merrimack, said he liked Christie's willingness to criticize Trump and to not try to “pander” to those who may still be fond of Trump but will not vote for him again.
“He’s not apologetic and knows what he thinks. The inner confidence that Chris Christie gives off is pretty appealing,” McGough said.
Most who attended the Manchester event were undecided.
“I’m kicking all the tires, going to everyone’s events,” said Andy Crews, a former auto franchise executive and GOP fundraiser.
“Several of my constituents suggested I come see him,” said state Sen. Denise Ricciardi, R-Bedford. “I’m doing my due diligence.”
Christie mocked some of his rivals in the Republican race who have hesitated to even use Trump’s name during their stump speeches.
“Look, I don’t think there is any way to beat someone other than to beat someone,” Christie said.
“I believe Donald Trump would be a disaster as our next president.”
Christie said Trump could remain leading in the polls right up until the first-in the-nation primary, but he remains convinced GOP and independent voters will turn to someone else.
“The biggest reason I am in the race is Joe Biden has to be defeated; the second reason I am in this race is Donald Trump is not going to beat him,” Christie said.
Social Security
On other issues, Christie proposed raising the retirement age for younger workers and means testing to avoid deep cuts to Social Security benefits in the future.
Christie said Social Security will start to “go broke” in 11 years and without congressional action this will trigger cuts of up to 25%.
Christie and his wife, Mary Pat, have four adult children.
“If my 30-year-old son can’t plan for a higher retirement age and he’s got 35 years to do it, he’s got bigger problems than Social Security,” Christie said.
The super-wealthy should not get monthly retirement benefits the taxpayers are financing, he said.
“I don’t believe Warren Buffett on the older end and Mark Zuckerberg on the younger end need to be getting a Social Security check,” Christie said.