Christie fires back at Trump at Salem town hall
Speaking in Salem Wednesday evening, Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie dared former President Trump to show up at the Aug. 23 Republican debate after Trump chided him at a rally in Windham on Tuesday.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

SALEM — Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie hosted a town hall forum with Gov. Chris Sununu Wednesday night, his political stock starting to rise as he feuds with former President Donald Trump.

At a rally Tuesday in Windham, Trump made jokes about Christie’s eating habits and weight while reminding the crowd that polls show him well ahead of the former New Jersey governor.

Sununu credits Christie with helping him first win in 2016
Gov. Chris Sununu, right, embraced Republican presidential candidate and ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie after Sununu introduced him at a town hall forum in Salem.