SALEM — Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie hosted a town hall forum with Gov. Chris Sununu Wednesday night, his political stock starting to rise as he feuds with former President Donald Trump.
At a rally Tuesday in Windham, Trump made jokes about Christie’s eating habits and weight while reminding the crowd that polls show him well ahead of the former New Jersey governor.
“Christie, he’s eating right now,” Trump said. “He can’t be bothered.”
A man in the audience shouted at Trump, who responded, “Sir, please do not call him a fat pig. I’m trying to be nice. Don’t call him a fat pig. You can’t do that.”
The next morning, Trump bragged about defending Christie.
“I was extremely respectful of Sloppy Chris Christie today in New Hampshire. During a speech in front of a large crowd of Patriots, somebody shouted out that ‘Chris Christie is a fat pig,’” Trump wrote on social media. “Rather than acknowledging that, which many speakers would have done, I said, ‘No, No, he is not a fat pig.’ I’m sure Chris would have been very happy with my defense of him!”
Instead, Christie on Tuesday night dared Trump to say it to him, man to man.
“If you had the guts you would show up to the debate and say it to my face,” Christie posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
On Wednesday night, during a town hall forum at the Salem-Derry Elks Club, Christie dared Trump to attend the first GOP presidential debate Aug. 23 in Milwaukee.
“He’s a big talker when we are a few miles away from each other. He has a lot to say when he’s got a phone in his hand and he’s posting on social media,” Christie said.
“We are going to know what he is really made of if he shows up two weeks from tonight on that debate stage. I will tell you — I will be there.”
Other than that shot, Christie spent his time Wednesday prosecuting the case against Trump on issues from health care and border secure to deficit reduction and foreign policy.
Trump, he said, was an abject failure on key issues like his call to repeal Obamacare, which flamed out when the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., refused to support it after Trump belittled him.
“He couldn’t shut his mouth and stop picking on John McCain over and over and over,” Christie said. “Donald Trump couldn’t spend 10 minutes in the Hanoi Hilton,” referring to the Vietnam War prison camp where McCain was held captive for years.
Christie said he only got into the 2024 race because none of the other Republican candidates would call Trump out.
“No one in the field wanted to talk to you about Donald Trump, what he failed to do as president, what he has done to this country since he lost,” Christie said.
He mocked Trump for allegedly hiding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, a matter that resulted in Trump’s first federal indictment.
“Coming from New Jersey as a former federal prosecutor, I know a little bit about organized crime,” Christie said. “This caper looks like it was performed by the stupid Corleones.”
Christie moved up in the latest poll of likely New Hampshire primary voters to tie for second with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 9%; Trump led with 43%.
Sununu gave a long, glowing introduction of Christie, playing the role of goodwill ambassador for all major GOP candidates for president except for Trump.
Sununu credited Christie with helping him win his first race for governor in 2016.
With Christie as chairman, the Republican Governors Association spent seven figures on the tight race that Sununu won by only 16,000 votes over Democratic Executive Councilor Colin Van Ostern of Concord.
“Chris knew New Hampshire was not a blue state like everybody thought it was,” Sununu recalled.
Christie said both Sununu and he are bipartisan problem solvers.
“I knew what he understood was the only way you fix problems is listen to the people you work for and go for a result that made a difference,” Christie said.
Sununu said Christie and all candidates have to make a personal and not ideological sale with voters.
“We’ll get to the policy, it’s important, but we have to get to the buy in on you as a person first,” Sununu said.
Christie’s Super PAC gave out blue, red and white T-shirts with the organization’s name, “Tell It Like It Is.”
James Major, a Wilmington, Mass. Realtor, said he admires Christie’s integrity.
“He’s straightforward. I feel he’s honest and he’s always done a good job for the state of New Jersey,” Major said. “He seems to be in the game for the right reason.”
Grant Cornell of Manchester moved here last March from Wichita, Kansas.
“I’m kind of a constitutionalist and the first time I voted in 2020 it was for a third party but this time I’m going to play in this primary,” Cornell said.
“The choice for me may be between Christie and Pence. I like (former Arkansas Gov.) Asa Hutchinson the best, but I don’t see him going anywhere.
“To me character and humanity means a lot and I think Christie seems to have both.”
Lynne Snierson, a freelance journalist and self-described “liberal Democrat” from Hampstead, said Christie’s pushback against Trump deserved a look.
“I really appreciate that he’s willing to take on Trump and thought it was worth checking out his approach,” Snierson said.
Jeff Upton, a Groton, Mass., engineer, said Christie was not an extremist.
“He seems sane. There is rational thought going on and a lot of people would disagree with that but he makes sense to me,” Upton said.
“He’s about middle-minded in my view and I’m not over there on the far right myself.”