Christie warns of China threat
Republican presidential candidate and ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie hosted his first, New Hampshire town hall forum at the Derry VFW Hall since announcing a 2024 run. Sitting in the front row to the left of Christie is his wife, Mary Pat Christie, the former first lady of New Jersey.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

DERRY — Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie said the next president must confront the economic threat that China poses to America’s preeminent place in the world.

“How do we make America first? How do we keep America first? that’s the question and I don’t believe it’s by filling up the moat and pulling up the drawbridge,” Christie said in opening a town hall forum at the Derry VFW Wednesday night.