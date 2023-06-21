Christie warns of China threat

DERRY — Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie said the next president must confront the economic threat that China poses to America’s preeminent place in the world.
“How do we make America first? How do we keep America first? that’s the question and I don’t believe it’s by filling up the moat and pulling up the drawbridge,” Christie said in opening a town hall forum at the Derry VFW Wednesday night.
Christie said the competition the U.S. faces from China is more serious than the threat the Soviet Union posed during the Cold War.
“That was a military competition. The Russians couldn’t compete with our economy; that was a failed system,” Christie said.
China continues to grow economically by stealing U.S. technology, Christie said.
“Once again the rest the world has to pick who their dance partner is going to be,” Christie said.
“I don’t want the Chinese Communist Party dominating the world, they don’t care about freedom, they don’t care what you think. This is a country that tells you how many children you can have.”
Christie criticized the U.S. attorney of Delaware for taking five years to conclude President Biden's son, Hunter, for two years had not paid his taxes and for failing to prosecute the younger Biden for lying on an firearm application when asked if he was an illegal drug user.
"I think the Democrats are engaging in a world of hypocrisy here," Christie said. "My view is the U.S. attorney in Delaware should be gone tomorrow."
The town hall is the first since Christie announced his candidacy at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College last month.
In his first term as governor of New Jersey, Christie said he did 150 town halls and in his 2016 run for president he did more than 100 here.
Christie dropped out and endorsed Trump after finishing a distant sixth in the GOP presidential primary.
Christie backed Trump in both his runs for president, ran his first transition team and played the Democratic nominee in mock debates with Trump in 2016 and 2020.
But Christie said he dropped his support after watching Trump on Election Night in 2020 refuse to concede he had lost the 2020 election to Biden.
Will be Trump nemesis
Christie has already vowed he will be Trump’s biggest nemesis in the upcoming GOP presidential debates.
In 2016, Christie did a memorable dressing down of then-GOP rival and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.
“He will drive what I call the No B.S. Express,” said Derry GOP Town Chairman Jim MacEachern in introducing Christie.
“He will tell it like it is. If you don’t like it, that’s fine, choose somebody else but he’s not changing for political expediency like you will see a lot of candidates do.”
Paul Bonner of Wells, Maine, has worked in the logging business after growing up in Derry.
Bonner said he has gotten to know Christie through his weekly appearances on an ABC political commentary program.
“He’s a good counterpoint to (former Democratic National Committee Chair) Donna Brazile. They bring it every week; he’s a very good communicator,” Bonner said.
Finding the right candidate is identifying the one closest to your comfort zone, Bonner said.
“I want to be open-minded and I am looking for the one who checks the most boxes for me,” Bonner said.
“I realize in a race for president no candidate is going to be a perfect match.”
Michael Lehrman, a retired health care executive from Durham, calls himself an “independent’s independent” who has voted for presidential candidates from both major parties.
“I like his candor and his less than the usual political indirect speak that you get out of so many in politics,” Lehrman said.
For Lehrman, he’s looking for “rationality.”
“Between Biden and Trump it’s an easy choice on that score but that’s not the choice I want,” Lehrman said, adding he’d go with Biden in that case.
Tom Harper of Pelham, a marketing director for an aviation company, said he first met Christie at a Salem bowling alley during the 2016 campaign.
“I liked him and Jeb Bush back in 2016 and viewed them as the most presidential but obviously neither one had the legs to run all the way,” Harper said.
Like others at this event, Harper said he is looking to find an alternative to Trump he can embrace.
“It’s a circus and I’m a Never Trumper; we’ve got to move on,” Harper added.
“I’m not sure about (Florida Gov. Ron) DeSantis; he may be too polarizing for me.”