Trump doubles down on 'rigged' 2020 election, pardon for Jan. 6 rioters
Former President Donald Trump holds up a document maintaining that he tried to call out National Guard troops to deal with potential unrest at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined the request. Kaitlan Collins, moderator of this CNN Town Hall Forum and right, said Trump's statement was not true.

 CNN

GOFFSTOWN -- CNN came under withering attack Thursday after its televised town hall forum at Saint Anselm College, where former President Donald Trump doubled down on his view the 2020 election was “rigged” and said that if elected he would pardon most arrested during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol.

Media critics and Democratic members of Congress blamed the cable network for allowing the 70-minute forum to devolve into a Trump rally, thanks to an audience packed with supporters who laughed at his jokes and cheered on his sniping confrontations with moderator Kaitlin Collins.

A crowd of about 400 Republican and independent voters attended the CNN-sponsored town hall forum with former President Donald Trump at Saint Anselm College Wednesday night.
