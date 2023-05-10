GOFFSTOWN — In the hours leading up to it, about three dozen students and faculty protested the decision of Saint Anselm College to allow CNN to host a town hall forum with former President Donald Trump Wednesday night.
They held signs that read, “Love Trumps Hate,” “Sexual Predators Not Welcome Here” and “Hilltop is our home but it doesn’t feel like it.”
The group, monitored by college security, sheriff’s deputies and police from nearby departments, stood about 150 feet away from the long line of forum attendees waiting to get into the Dana Center’s Koonz Theater.
At the event, Trump was to face questions from moderator Kaitlan Collins and from Republican and independent voters invited for the event.
Trump appeared at the forum a day after he was found liable by a federal court jury of sexual abuse against writer E. Jean Carroll.
In the early moments of the event, Trump repeated his claims that the 2020 election had been stolen through extensive fraud.
Earlier in the afternoon, activists held a pro-Democracy teach-in event where they wrote messages in chalk in front of the Dana Center that read, “Immigrants Make America Great,” “Guns Don’t Belong in Schools” and “1 in 4 women are survivors.”
Ellie Carlson-McNally, a senior from Valley Falls, New York, said college officials refused to allow former Trump legal adviser Rudy Giuliani to appear on campus several months ago, and they should have rejected this event as well.
“This college is such a warm and welcoming place but to allow a predator like this, someone who has over and over again denied democracy, it’s a slap in the face to the entire student body for him to be here,” said Carlson-McNally, 22.
She said college campuses should celebrate free speech, which includes dissenting views, but Trump during his term in office often tried to silence dissenting voices at his rallies and White House events.
Lois Dogbe, a sociology major and senior from San Diego, said the college should not have put the welcome mat out for Trump.
“He’s promoted racism over and over again. He feeds off of hate and division,” Dogbe said.
“Tomorrow are finals and we should be studying but this is too important for us not to have a presence.”
College administrators met with student leaders and assured them they would be safe throughout the event.
“Of course, politics, and politicians, can be divisive, so why would we offer a forum for such activity?” Saint Anselm College President Joseph Favazza asked in an open letter to students and faculty after confirming the Trump event.
“It is simple: We believe that honest and informed interchange of ideas and perspectives is the bedrock of an informed electorate, which is why we have enthusiastically and impartially hosted political events since the 1950s.”
A candidate’s view
During an interview Wednesday, Republican presidential candidate Perry Johnson said the $5 million civil verdict against Trump for what he called “aggravated sexual assault” was a serious matter.
He noted Trump’s legal team has already announced plans to appeal the civil jury’s decision.
“I’m just going to let it play out” in the courts, Johnson said.
He agreed with Trump that CNN, like much of the national media, “leans to the left.”
If invited, Johnson said he would be happy to appear for a town hall or debate on this or any other cable news network.
He hoped this forum with Trump would focus on the problems facing Americans topped by mounting federal debts and a refusal by President Biden and the Congress to spend within the country’s means.
“What I do think is we’re having the soapbox around politics too much already and it ought to stop,” Johnson said.
“All these (media) organizations want to survive and make money. I am a capitalist and I see nothing wrong with that.
“I think sticking to the issues more than the soap opera is what this country needs right now.”