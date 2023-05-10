Ticket holders
Ticket holders wait to be allowed into the Dana Center for Wednesday evening’s CNN town hall forum with Donald Trump.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

GOFFSTOWN — In the hours leading up to it, about three dozen students and faculty protested the decision of Saint Anselm College to allow CNN to host a town hall forum with former President Donald Trump Wednesday night.

They held signs that read, “Love Trumps Hate,” “Sexual Predators Not Welcome Here” and “Hilltop is our home but it doesn’t feel like it.”

Student protests
Saint Anselm College students protest Donald Trump’s presence on campus for a CNN town hall forum Wednesday evening.
Protester asked to move
A weapons protester, who is not a student, is asked to leave the student protest area and move to the public area on the street outside Saint Anselm College’s Dana Center Wednesday evening.
Trump supporter
A Trump supporter gets a fist bump as he passes through the crowd outside Saint Anselm’s Dana Center before CNN’s forum with the former president.