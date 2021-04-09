LOS VEGAS, Nevada - A legislative committee on Thursday took the first step in setting up Nevada to host the first-in-the-nation presidential primaries by approving a bill that would push the Silver State to the front of the political line.
Assembly Bill 126, which passed out of the Assembly's Legislative Operations and Elections Committee on a party-line vote, would change Nevada's caucus system to a primary system and set the date of the presidential primary as the first Tuesday in February. The bill now goes to the full Assembly for consideration.
Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, who introduced the bill, said Nevada was the best pick to be the first nominating state due to its size, population and connection to large national issues like climate change and immigration.
"As Nevadans, we know how unique our state is," Frierson said. "Our diverse population better represents that of the rest of the country, yet our state is small enough for more of our voices to be heard behind the highest elected office in the land."
The Nevada bill, if it becomes law, would likely set up a showdown with Iowa and New Hampshire, states that now hold their presidential contests before Nevada, and states that have been protective of their early-nominating status over the years.
The proposed change in Nevada comes on the heels of chaos surrounding the 2020 Iowa caucuses in which results that ultimately were attributed to errors in a reporting app, delayed the reporting of results for days. Since the 1970s, presidential candidates have flocked to Iowa in an effort to garner attention from voters nationwide with a successful showing in the first-in-the nation presidential caucuses.
In the aftermath of the 2020 Iowa debacle, many prominent Democrats, including former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada and former Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez, called for the end of the caucus system entirely.
In New Hampshire, state law is written to ensure its presidential primary contests are conducted at least a week before any other state has its presidential nominating primaries. Currently, New Hampshire schedules its primary on the first Tuesday of March in presidential election years.
In response to a question on how Nevada would handle other states potentially moving to an even earlier primary date, Frierson said it was up to the Silver State's lawmakers to make their case to the Democratic National Committee, the Republican National Committee and other early nominating states.
"I'm not a legislator in New Hampshire or in Iowa (or) in any of the other states that have historically gone early," Frierson said. "But I know Nevada better represents the population of the country than those states."
In Nevada, he said, presidential candidates would be able to make their case to a more diverse population than Iowa and New Hampshire, where whites make up the vast majority of the population.
"I think that it would behoove candidates to pitch their positions and make their case before a state's population that reflects largely what the country looks like," Frierson said.
Notably, however, the bill does not include a moving target date for a presidential primary. While the New Hampshire secretary of state can set that state's primary date unilaterally, it would take action from the Nevada Legislature to change the date again if the bill were to pass.
Assemblywoman Jill Dickman, R-Sparks, raised concerns that the bill could run afoul of the rules of both the RNC and the DNC. She also raised concerns about the cost to the state of a presidential primary. The cost of Nevada's caucuses are now borne by the political parties.
The secretary of state's office, in a fiscal note, estimates the move would cost Nevada $5.2 million to conduct presidential primaries statewide in 2024.
Frierson said that lawmakers would work with the DNC and RNC to ensure no party rules were broken and said that while he understood concerns about cost, "democracy costs money and it's well worth it."
The bill received support from many progressive and voting rights groups, many of whom stressed that the current caucus system, in which voters must gather in rooms and physically split into groups divided by political candidates, is unnecessarily complicated and takes too much time.
A primary system "would make participation in our presidential preference elections much more acceptable to everyday Nevadans," said Emily Persaud-Zamora, executive director of Silver State Voices. "The reality is while primary elections tend to have lower turnout than general elections, caucuses have the lowest because it leaves a large number of people out of the process."
More than 77,000 Nevadans participated in early voting for the 2020 Democratic caucuses, which offered that mechanism for the first time. In comparison, 84,000 Nevadans in total participated in the 2016 Democratic caucuses.
Frierson said that the nature of the caucuses means they cannot be as inclusive and accessible as a primary election and that the transition would be the best next step for Nevada.
"It's time for Nevada to take its rightful place, not just first in the West, but first in the nation," he said.
