COLUMBUS — A coalition of government watchdog and voting rights groups on Friday launched a competition for the public to draw new state legislative maps to show those officially holding the pen how it could be done without stacking the political deck.
Entries could also become evidence should there be a court challenge to the end product enacted by the 5-2 Republican-majority Ohio Redistricting Commission.
"We cannot have Ohio General Assembly maps that are rigged for particular candidate or partisan outcomes," said Jen Smith, director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio. "If we do, it harms our democracy and our ability for voters to truly be represented in the laws passed by the legislature.
"There's a lot of strong guardrails around the Ohio Statehouse map-making rules," she said. "It's our sincere hope we will get some great maps from the competition and that we will get an official map for the state of Ohio that's great, that truly is compact and honors communities of interest, and is responsive to the will of the people other than being rigged for political outcomes."
Fair Districts Ohio is launching the competition for new maps for 99 Ohio House and 33 Senate districts days before the redistricting commission begins a week of 10 public hearings across the state. The deadline for submitting entries is midnight on Sept. 6.
First, second, and third prizes will be $1,000, $500, and $250, respectively.
A separate competition for redrawing Ohio's congressional districts — down to 15 from the current 16 because of the state's sluggish population growth in the 2020 census — is expected to be unveiled early next week with a deadline of Sept. 15. Congressional maps are redrawn by the General Assembly as a whole rather than by the commission, using a different set of voter-approved rules and deadlines.
The Sept. 6 deadline for state legislative entries is five days after the initial constitutional target for commission action on a bipartisan map that would last the full decade until after the 2030 U.S. Census.
"We want to be realistic and focus on good maps rather than meeting deadlines which were artificially created to make sure things got done," said Catherine Turcer, executive director of Common Cause of Ohio.
It's possible the commission might miss the initial Sept. 1 target if it can't get both Democratic members on board for a 10-year map. In that case, the commission would have until Sept. 15 to try again or to pass a map with a simple majority that could last just four years before the process would start over.
The redistricting commission on Friday unveiled its official website, www.redistricting.ohio.gov, with information pertaining to the hearings that start Monday in Cleveland. The two northwest Ohio events on state legislative districts will take place in Lima and Toledo on Thursday.
The commission will hear testimony from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Ohio State University-Lima's Life Science Building, Room 100, at 4240 Campus Drive. The venue will then shift to the University of Toledo's Libbey Hall, 2110 Campus Drive, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Fair Districts Ohio points map-making competitors to fairdistrictsohio.org/mapcompetition to download Census statistics finally released last week as well as software options to apply voter-approved rules to that data.
Resulting maps will be judged on such criteria of how well they equalize population, preserve minority voting rights, avoid splitting counties and other political subdivisions, and maintain compactness.
Another criteria is whether a map overly favors one political party over another. The new rules prohibit the adoption of a map to "primarily" favor one political party over another. The end result is supposed to be a map that corresponds with the voting preferences statewide over the last decade.
"We're looking at statewide races over the past decade to sort of develop a partisan index and determine what is appropriate...," said Chris Cusack, professor emeritus of geography at New Hampshire's Keene State College and an Ohio native who will serve as a technical adviser to mapmakers during the competition.
Ms. Turcer noted that a key question will be what elections or other criteria the official mapmakers will look to in developing their own picture of what voters' preferences are.
