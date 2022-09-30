Pappas promoted ban on stock trading like no other
Buy Now

U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., has been airing TV commercials for weeks promoting his advocacy for banning stock trading by members of Congress. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's leadership team put off a vote on this issue at least until after the midterm elections.

WASHINGTON — The reelection campaigns of U.S. Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster got bad news after U.S. House leaders put off a vote on legislation to ban stock trading by members of Congress until after the midterm elections.

The Pappas and Kuster campaigns spent plenty on television ads promoting their work to push House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s leadership to take up this legislation.

Kuster's first ad featured stock trading ban issue
Buy Now

U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., appears in her first re-election campaign TV commercial with Si Robertson, owner of the Contoocook Creamery.