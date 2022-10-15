CONCORD — Almost in unison, the forces backing all three New Hampshire Democratic incumbents up for reelection in Congress attacked their Republican opponents for opening the door to dismantling Social Security and Medicare.

The question remains whether seniors who are swing voters can be swayed on this topic since, for a decade, the effort to privatize these entitlements has gone nowhere, even during the four years Donald Trump was president.

Dems Super PAC hits Leavitt on Social Security
An ad promoting the re-election of U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., said Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt can't be trusted to protect Social Security for seniors. Leavitt said the ad deliberately lies about her position which is in support privatizing the program for those not yet in the workforce.
Kuster campaign claims, Burns denies he backs privatizing Social Security
Last week, U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster's re-election campaign put up an ad claiming Burns would cut Social Security and Medicare benefits.

Burns said he's always opposed privatizing either program and would do so if elected to Congress.